A RARE ROOKIE: Glynn Academy receiver Tyson Rooks has star potential

Jul. 1—Tyson Rooks hasn't played a snap of varsity football yet, and he's already drawing comparisons to some of the best receivers the state has seen in recent years.

As it turns out, natural ball skills and high level athleticism wrapped in a 6-foot-5 frame make for a pretty desirable package — which is why members of the Glynn Academy football team and coaching staff lobbied the center to expand his range from the hardwood.

Rooks hadn't played organized football since he entered middle school and put his full focus on basketball, but he's flashed tantalizing talent upon strapping on the pads for the Terrors this summer.

"The coaches and my friends kept asking me to come out, so I decided to come out," Rooks said at the padded camp hosted by Glynn Academy last week. "I saw how it was; it wasn't too bad. It's really my first love. I really miss it just coming back, just missed the fun."

While Rooks may not have been out on the gridiron, he's made an impact in other areas of Glynn Academy athletics.

Rooks was named to The News' Coastal Georgia All-Area Boys Basketball First Team following a junior season that saw him average 11.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game, and a few months later, he took sixth place in high jump at the Class 6A state meet with a leap of 6-feet, 4-inches.

Following in the footsteps of former hoops teammate D'Marion Hayes, Rooks was persuaded to give football a shot as a senior, and it hasn't taken long for his talent to translate to a new domain.

Rooks moves extremely well for his size, and he's displayed the ability to attack the football at the high point as if he was yanking down a contested rebound. On a trip to a camp at Mercer, Rooks made play after play, raising eyebrows of the college coaches in attendance.

"Tyson is special," said Glynn Academy recruiting coordinator Alex Mathis. "For a kid who put on a helmet for the first time this spring, he reminds me of all the five-star kids that I've coached, like the Jadon Haselwoods, the George Pickenses, and all those kids that I was with at (Cam Newton 7-on-7).

"He's legit. He's special."

The Terrors haven't been known to fling the ball around the field since head coach Rocky Hidalgo took, instead preferring to out-physical opponents out of its single wing offense. Last year, the Terrors racked up 3,546 yards of offense with more than 81 percent of that production coming in the run game.

But the presence of Rooks on the outside may change the calculus a bit as the team works to strike the right balance between the run and pass.

"It's definitely a challenge for us because we're known for challenging you with that run every game, but it's been a little fun to," said Glynn Academy receivers coach Emmanuel Westmoreland. "It's like we're getting to go into our imagination and open up the playbook."

Rooks could create a "pick your poison" scenario for defenses. Choose to load the box in an effort to slow the Terrors ground game, you risk leaving a smaller corner on an island against a 6'5 receiver with long speed. If not, Glynn Academy is going to plow forward for six or seven yards a pop.

If Rooks can live up to the lofty potential he's exhibited this summer, he could be racking up Power 5 offers before Christmas.

"My phone's ringing, Rock's phone's ringing, they're looking for film on him, and there's no film because he hadn't played," Mathis said. "Even Deejay Dallas, Deejay calls me every day, and he's looking for somewhere for him to go play college football... Everybody is just waiting on film.

"As soon as the world sees what we see every day at practice, he's going to be special."

For now, Rooks is just taking it a day at a time.

"They're happy that I came out," Rooks said. "They tell me if I catch the ball and work hard, good things will come."