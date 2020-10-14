How rare is it for Eagles to be 7-point underdogs 3 weeks in a row? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

They were 8 1/2-point underdogs in San Francisco and 7 1/2-point underdogs in Pittsburgh, and they’re 7 1/2-point underdogs Sunday against the Ravens at the Linc.

And if it seems rare to you that the Eagles would be a touchdown or more underdog three straight weeks, that’s because it is.

This is the first time in 21 years — since Andy Reid’s first year as head coach — that the Eagles have been a touchdown underdog three games in a row and only the second time it’s happened in the 43 years that point-spread stats are available.

Heck, they hadn’t been 7-point underdogs three times in any entire season in 21 years.

The Eagles covered two weeks ago when they won outright in San Francisco and failed to cover last weekend when they lost by nine in Pittsburgh to fall to 1-3-1. They face the 4-1 Ravens at 1 p.m. at the Linc on Sunday.

The Pro Football Reference point-spread database goes back to 1978, and during that 43-year span, the only other time the Eagles were a touchdown or more underdog three straight weeks was in 1999, when it actually happened four straight weeks:

Week 11: Took a 3-7 record into a game against the 8-2 Colts at the Vet and were a 7-point underdog. Failed to cover, losing 44-17 to fall to 3-8.

Week 12: At 3-8, faced the 6-4 Washington team in Landover as a 10-point underdog. They covered in a 20-17 loss.

Week 13: Installed as 7-point underdogs at 3-9 against a 6-5 Arizona team in Tempe. They covered, losing 21-17.

Week 14: Now 3-10, they were 9-point underdogs for a game against the 7-5 Cowboys at Texas Stadium. Lost 20-10, failing to cover and falling to 3-11.

The Eagles’ streak of touchdown underdog games ended the next week when they were “only” 3 1/2 point underdogs against the pre-Tom Brady Patriots. They won 24-9.

The Eagles were only touchdown underdogs three times in Doug Pederson’s first four entire years — they were 7-point 'dogs in the 2018 regular-season game in New Orleans (they lost by 41), 13 1/2-point underdogs in the 2018 game in L.A. against the Rams (they won by 7) and 8 1/2-point underdogs in the 2018 playoff game in New Orleans (they lost by 6).

So they’ve been seven-point underdogs as much in the span of 15 days as in the first 70 games he coached.

From 2000 through 2012 — Reid’s last 13 years — the Eagles were 7-point or more underdogs 13 times and covered 11 times, winning outright seven times.

Overall, they’ve covered 24 of 33 times they’ve been at least touchdown underdog since 1998, winning 11 outright.

The 7 1/2-point spread Sunday is the Eagles’ largest at home since the last day of the 1999 regular season, when they were getting eight points against the eventual Super Bowl-champion Rams but won 38-31.

They've only been bigger home underdogs five times in the 43 years PFR has been tracking point spreads.