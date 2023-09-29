Rare dumbo octopus caught on camera

On September 13, a team of marine explorers on a NOAA-funded expedition encountered a rare dumbo octopus in the depths of the North Pacific Ocean.

It was found while exploring the ocean floor aboard the Exploration Vessel (E/V) Nautilus at a depth of about 1,680 metres.

The octopus, belonging to the dumbo octopus species, was seen on an unnamed seamount within the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument in the waters off the northwestern Hawaiian Islands.

Dumbo octopuses are known to inhabit the deep waters of the Central Pacific. Their name is a nod to the famous Disney character who, like the octopus, uses its ears to propel itself.

The dumbo octopus has 13 species. They're one of the rarest types of octopus, making this footage extra special.

The Ocean Exploration Trust (OET), which oversaw the expedition, says the find sheds light on unexplored ecosystems in the ocean's most remote corners.

