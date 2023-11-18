In rare close game, Lena-Winslow football shines down stretch, returns to 1A final

CHICAGO — It didn't happen until Saturday's IHSA Class 1A state semifinals, but the Lena-Winslow football team finally got to see what it was made of down the stretch in a close game.

The way the Panthers went on the road and finished off Chicago Hope 30-28 on Saturday, they found out they've got what it takes to remain poised in stressful times and finish off the job.

Now it's on to the 1A state championship.

For the fourth straight time.

"It was fun. It was fun to see what our team is made of when we really have to dig deep to get one," said senior fullback and linebacker Gage Dunker. He rushed for 203 yards, with a touchdown and three two-point conversions, and added four tackles.

"This is the first time we've faced adversity all year, and boy did we respond... This was pressure, man. And we found a way."

The Panthers' previous closest game this season was a 30-0 win vs. Kewanee Annawan Wethersfield in last week's quarterfinals. They have outscored their 12 opponents 584-132.

But Saturday's game was a back-and-forth battle the entire way.

WATCH THIS: Lynch INT on 3yd line with 52 seconds left preserves 30-28 win for ⁦@LeWinPanthers⁩ over Chi Hope. ON TO STATE FINALS for Panthers… pic.twitter.com/eNsUwqKal6 — Jay Taft (@JayTaft) November 18, 2023

Dunker's backfield mate Cobryn Lynch, who rushed for 60 yards and a touchdown and also hauled in two touchdown catches from quarterback Jake Schumacher, snagged an interception at the Panthers' 3-yard line with 52 seconds left to preserve the win over an impressive and balanced attack by Hope.

Eagles quarterback Eddie Jenkins Jr. threw for 259 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 62 yards and another score.

But his last pass of the day ended Hope's final chance to come back.

"That was just on me; I had the wrong read and I threw the ball to the wrong spot," Jenkins said, fighting back tears. "They were tough; they were so good at the end there. They forced us into mistakes at the end there, and that was it."

O'Marion Pasley and Jaylen Rakowska (No. 17) get hugs right after helping Lena-Winslow secure a 30-28 win over Chicago Hope on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Chicago.

The Panthers trailed 7-0 early, 21-16 at halftime, and 28-16 until Schumacher's second TD pass of the day with 1:04 left in the third quarter. It was just his third touchdown pass of the season.

"We can throw it when we need to. We've shown that," said Schumacher, whose 46 yards passing was more than half his entire season's total (88 yards before Saturday). "They had so many guys in the box, and we almost had to throw it. We had to... Oh my gosh. It felt so good. And we're headed to the state championships."

Le-Win claimed its 32nd straight win, and 19th straight playoff victory. It will again take on Camp Point Central, which won 54-20 over Greenfield-Northwestern on Saturday. Le-Win hammered Camp Point Central 30-8 last year for its sixth state title since 2010.

"It's just an unreal feeling. Just incredible," said defensive end O'Marion Pasley, who finished with five tackles, two for loss, and a sack. "He was so fast; they were so good. But for us, it was attack, attack, attack. We just never stopped, and we finally started to get to them.

"Now it's on to another state-title game, baby."

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: IHSA football playoffs: Lena-Winslow rallies past Chicago Hope in 1A