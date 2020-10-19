How rare was Aaron Rodgers’ dreadful stat line against Buccaneers?

Only once before has a defense statistically manhandled Aaron Rodgers the way the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did Sunday.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback completed only 16 of 35 attempts for 160 yards, zero touchdowns, two interceptions and a passer rating of 34.7. He connected on only 45.7 percent of his passes and averaged 4.6 yards per attempt.

The last time (and previously only time) Rodgers completed fewer than 50 percent of his passes, threw two or more interceptions and finished with a passer rating under 40.0? Dec. 14, 2014, when the Buffalo Bills steamrolled Rodgers the Packers in Buffalo.

That day, Rodgers completed 40.5 percent of his passes, tossed two picks and had a passer rating of 34.3 during a 21-13 defeat.

Rodgers’ 34.7 passer rating on Sunday in Tampa Bay was the second-lowest of his career in a game he started and finished without injury. His 45.7 completion percentage was the third-lowest.

Also, Sunday was just the sixth time Rodgers has thrown for 160 passing yards or fewer in a start, not counting the four games he exited early with injury. It was only the seventh time he’s finished a start with a yards per attempt average under 5.0.

In terms of adjusted yards per attempt, which takes into account interceptions, Sunday was the first time Rodgers has ever finished a game he started at 2.0 or worse.

Despite playing in 186 games, Rodgers has only thrown two or more interceptions 16 times in the regular season. Three of the 16 have come on the road in Tampa Bay. Of course, he now has three pick-sixes, with two in Tampa Bay.

The Packers’ 28-point loss is tied for the third-worst in the regular season with Rodgers as the starting quarterback.

Here’s a look back at some of Rodgers’ worst statistical games of his career:

Date Opp Cmp/Att Cmp% Yards Yrd/Att TD/INT Rating 10/18/20 at TB 16/35 45.7 160 4.5 0/2 35.4 12/14/14 at BUF 17/42 40.5 185 4.4 0/2 34.3 11/1/15 at DEN 14/22 63.6 77 3.5 0/0 69.7 11/24/19 at SF 20/33 60.6 104 3.1 1/0 75.8 10/31/10 at NYJ 15/34 44.1 170 5.0 0/0 59.7 9/28/08 at TB 14/27 51.9 165 6.1 2/3 55.9 11/8/09 at TB 17/35 48.6 266 7.6 2/3 57.6 11/26/15 vs. CHI 22/43 51.2 202 4.7 1/1 62.4 11/24/08 at NO 23/41 56.1 248 6.1 2/3 59.8 9/22/13 at CIN 26/43 60.5 244 5.7 1/2 64.5

