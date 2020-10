There are stats and there are stats. This is an absolute gem of a nugget.

The Chargers downed the Jaguars, 39-29, on Sunday in Los Angeles.

The final score is a rarity. So much so, in fact, that it never happened before.

Check this out?

JAC 29 – 39 LAC

Final That's Scorigami!! It's the 1059th unique final score in NFL history. — Scorigami (@NFL_Scorigami) October 25, 2020