Rare 2009 Porsche Cayman GX.R Historic Race Car is Selling At Auction Next Month

Don't hit the brakes on this car!

Next month, racing enthusiasts and collectors will have the unique opportunity to own a piece of motorsport history as the 2009 Porsche Cayman GX.R goes under the hammer at the Henderson Auctions Collector Motor Series. This event is set to take place at the prestigious Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum in Birmingham, Alabama.

This is no ordinary Porsche Cayman. Custom-built by Bullet Racing for the GX class—a category introduced in 2013 following the merger of the American Le Mans Series and the Grand American Rolex Sports Car Series—this car is a marvel of engineering. The GX class was designed to bridge performance similarities with the GT Daytona class while emphasizing sustainability in racing. The Bullet Racing team equipped this Porsche with a robust 3.8-litre six-cylinder engine and incorporated numerous chassis components from the 997 GT3R, demonstrating their commitment to competing at the highest levels.

Piloted by a skilled team consisting of Darryl O’Young, James Clay, Dan Rogers, Seth Thomas, and Karl Thomson, the #22 Cayman showcased its prowess by finishing 2nd in its class at the illustrious Rolex Daytona 24 Hours—a race celebrated for its rigorous challenge and historic prestige. Accompanying the sale of this extraordinary vehicle are the 2nd place trophy, an extensive vehicle history, and assorted media from the race, adding to its collectibility and appeal.

Preserved in near-race condition since its last track appearance, which was solely for a photography session, this Porsche Cayman GX.R represents a unique blend of competitive spirit and technological innovation. It stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of endurance racing and offers a rare chance for collectors to own a significant piece of motorsport heritage. Whether displayed as a centerpiece in a collection or potentially returned to the track, this car is sure to ignite the passions of Porsche enthusiasts and racing historians alike.

This vehicle is being sold at the Henderson Auction Collector Motor Series Auction at Barber Motorsports Park. The auction will be held May 18 with a preview Friday, May 17th. Call 800-850-2252 or 225-686-2252.

