Rapuluchi Ayodele signs with Lady Vols

Tennessee announced the signing of Rapuluchi Ayodele on Tuesday. The 6-foot-1 forward played at Pittsburgh during the 2023-24 season.

“We had an opportunity to add depth and rebounding strength at the forward position, and that’s exactly what we’ve done with Rapuluchi joining the Lady Vol family,” Tennessee head coach Kim Caldwell said. “She provides a very strong and athletic presence in the paint and plays with great energy and intensity. She is a nice fit for what we are trying to do on both ends of the floor as well as for the team chemistry we are trying to build within our program.”

Ayodele appeared in 32 games, including 15 starts, last season for the Panthers. She averaged 4.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game.

Ayodele also plated at Indian River State College (2022-23), Eastern Florida State College (2021-22) and Independence Community College (2020-21).

Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire