Raptors' title celebration delayed after bizarre ending, Warriors' tech
It was never going to be easy.
The Toronto Raptors won their first NBA championship after a thrilling Game 6 victory over the Golden State Warriors, but it wasn’t without some late drama.
Up by one point with 18.5 seconds left and possession of the ball, the Warriors forced a turnover when Danny Green threw a bad pass that Pascal Siakam couldn’t corral.
That opened the door for Warriors superstar Steph Curry to shatter Raptors’ fans hearts. Curry had a good look with eight seconds on the clock, but misfired. After a mad scramble for the rebound, Draymond Green attempted to call a timeout. The problem? The Warriors didn’t have any left.
Chaos after the Curry game-winning attempt and Draymond tries to call a timeout with none left…. pic.twitter.com/cRQIjZb53w
— Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) June 14, 2019
Following a short delay that suspended Toronto’s celebration, Kawhi Leonard promptly sank the technical free-throw, and then was fouled on the ensuing possession to ice the game and send a country into hysteria.
Even though it wasn’t the cleanest finish, the win still counts the same. For a fanbase that had been starving for a title, waiting a few more minutes to party was no problem.
