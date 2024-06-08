Raptors win 3rrd straight against Riders

Jun. 8—The Ogden Raptors may have come to the Flathead Valley with the worst record in the Pioneer League, but now they're 5-11 with a three-game win streak at the expense of the Glacier Range Riders.

Nick Ultsch's RBI single in the top of the ninth inning broke a 6-6 tie and the Raptors hung on to beat Glacier 7-6 Friday. That came after an 11-1 rout on Thursday and a 3-2 squeaker Wednesday.

Friday the Range Riders (10-6) led 4-0 after Christian Kirtley hit a three-run home run, his fifth, in the fifth inning. But Ogden answered with three runs in the sixth — Raymond Gill homered and then Christopher Sargent, Ultsch and Landen Barns hit RBI doubles back-to-back-to-back — and the game was back and forth from there.

Gill homered for the second straight night; he hit his first of the season Thursday.

Glacier led 5-4 on an RBI double by Chad Castillo in the sixth, and 6-5 on a run-scoring groundout by Gavin Tonkel in the seventh, but the Raptors kept answering.

Quinn Waterhouse got the last four outs and the win for Ogden, working around a one-out single by Mason Dinesen.

John Daley scored three times for Glacier, which plays the Raptors Saturday night and again Sunday afternoon.

Thursday

Raptors 11, Range Riders 1

Raymond Gill hit a three-run home run and finished with five RBIs; Landen Barns hit a two run shot and drove in four for the Raptors.

Gill's third hit, an RBI double, started a four-run eighth inning for the Raptors.

Andy Atwood and Nick Block had two hits each for Glacier; Chad Castillo drove in the lone run with a double in the first inning.