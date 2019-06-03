Kawhi Leonard sets single-game NBA Finals free-throw record in Game 2

Steph Curry might be the best free-throw shooter ever, but it was Kawhi Leonard who stole the show from the charity stripe during Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Leonard set the Finals single-game record for most free throws made without a miss on Sunday, going 16-of-16 from the line. However, it’ll be little consolation that Leonard continued to etch his way into the record books, as the Toronto Raptors dropped a 109-104 decision to the Golden State Warriors.

Kawhi set the record for most free throws made without a miss in an NBA Finals game, going 16-for-16 tonight. Terry Porter had the previous record (15-of-15 in 1990). — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) June 3, 2019

Leonard finished with a game-high 34 points and 14 rebounds, to go along with three assists, a steal and a block.

Golden State will have ample time to prepare for Leonard, but it’s much easier said than done in trying to stop Toronto’s superstar from drawing contact and bowling over defenders en route to the line.

