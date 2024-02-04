Raptors vs. Thunder: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Sunday

The Oklahoma City Thunder play the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Thunder (34-15) wraps up a four-game homestand when they welcome in the Raptors (17-31) for the first matchup between teams this season.

In their last outing, the Thunder blew out the Charlotte Hornets in convincing fashion on Friday to extend their winning streak to two. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points in three quarters.

Meanwhile, the Raptors have plummeted down the standings, losing 10 of their last 12 games. Last time out, Toronto was blown out by the Houston Rockets on Friday.

Here's when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Sunday, Feb. 4

Time: 6 p.m. CT

TV Channel: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Live Stream: Fubo (watch for free)

Raptors at Thunder notable injuries

Thunder: Jalen Williams (ankle sprain) is out. Isaiah Joe (sternum contusion) is out. Tre Mann (personal reasons) is questionable.

Raptors: RJ Barrett (knee swelling) is questionable. Jontay Porter (back spasms) is out. Kira Lewis Jr. (G League assignment) is out. Markquis Nowell (G League two-way) is out. Javon Freeman-Liberty (G League assignment) is out.

Probable starting lineups

Oklahoma City Thunder

Toronto Raptors

