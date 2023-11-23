Advertisement

Raptors vs Pacers Game Highlights

NBA.com

Led by Pascal Siakam’s 36 points and 10 rebounds, the Raptors defeated the Pacers, 132-131. Dennis Schroder (26 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists) and Scottie Barnes (20 points, 11 rebounds) added a combined 46 points for the Raptors in the victory, while Tyrese Haliburton tallied 33 points and 16 assists for the Pacers