Raptors vs Magic Game Highlights

NBA.com

The Magic defeated the Raptors, 126-107. Paolo Banchero led the way with 25 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists, while Jalen Suggs added 18 points, 4 assists and 2 steals in the victory. Dennis Schroder tallied 24 points and 4 3pt. FG for the Raptors