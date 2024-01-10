Advertisement

Raptors vs Lakers Game Highlights

NBA.com

Anthony Davis leads the Lakers with a season-high 41 points (20 in the 4th), 11 rebounds and 6 assists as the Lakers defeat the Raptors, 132-131. LeBron James adds 22 points, 5 rebounds and 12 assists in the victory, while Scottie Barnes leads the Raptors with 26 points and 6 assists in the losing effort.