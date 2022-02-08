Raptors vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Toronto Raptors (28-23) play against the Charlotte Hornets (26-26) at Spectrum Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday February 7, 2022

Toronto Raptors 25, Charlotte Hornets 17 (Q1 03:19)

What's the buzz on Twitter?

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Hayward in obvious pain after getting rolled up on what looked like his left ankle. It’s not the ankle he sprained last year which ended his season but is the one he broke with the Celtics. Walked off under his own power so hopefully not too serious, tough loss without Cody/Bouk – 7:28 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Gary was looking at the Hornets like

“Y’all not gonna take a foul or call a timeout for your teammate??” – 7:25 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

How the hell could the Hornets let two possessions go without calling a timeout or committing a foul with Hayward lying on the court? – 7:25 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors by 5 at first time out, making 4 of 6 3s is a pretty solid way to start a game – 7:20 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Charlotte struggling to bother Toronto’s shooters, wide open 3s for Anunoby, VanVleet & Trent Jr, must do a better job challenging making shooters feel their presence – 7:20 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Three Raptors deflections on one possession, some assistant coach is writing furiously – 7:15 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

As always, you are legally obligated to name who you’d take off the team if say a player got snubbed.

In my heart of hearts, I think Jarrett Allen and Pascal Siakam have had more impactful seasons than Khris Middleton and LaMelo Ball. But it’s close, and I’m not aggrieved. – 7:08 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Hornets rookie James Bouknight gets into it with coach James Borrego (video) nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/07/hor… – 7:01 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Story continues

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

Tonight’s @invisalign Starting Lineup pic.twitter.com/8MeOwCj5Cv – 6:51 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs TOR

Cody Martin (L Ankle/Achilles Soreness) is doubtful.

James Bouknight (R Wrist Sprain) is doubtful.

Jalen McDaniels (L Ankle Sprain) is out.

#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/GSiSvX3mSK – 6:37 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Those sneaky Raptors are gonna start Siakam, VanVleet, Anunoby, Barnes and Trent tonight in Charlotte – 6:19 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

From earlier: Herro out with knee injury. LaMelo Ball (not Herro) gets nod from Silver to replace Durant. National voice says Heat now team to beat in East. And other things: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:52 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

This week’s pre-trade deadline edition of the NBA Stock Report includes:

Stock 📈: Caris LeVert, Clippers, Warriors and Fred VanVleet (more on him below)

Stock 📉: Nets, Blazers and the Heat’s coaching staff getting something they didn’t want.

https://t.co/8IJGdfnfN1 pic.twitter.com/vYyunCLqSJ – 5:27 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Coach JB is LIVE! #TORvsCHA twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:19 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Hornets’ LaMelo Ball, Spurs’ Dejounte Murray named All-Star injury replacements nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/07/hor… – 5:00 PM

Josh Martin @LonzoWire

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball is headed to the 2022 NBA All-Star game as an injury replacement. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/02/07/lam… – 4:50 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

538’s NBA predictor as of today says the Nets will HOST the Raptors in a single game elimination Play-In match.

Obviously something would have to change for them to have Kyrie in that one.

Scary hours indeed.

projects.fivethirtyeight.com/2022-nba-predi… – 4:45 PM

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

With LaMelo Ball now the face of @PumaHoops going forward, here’s a fun read and look back at Puma’s forgotten history of NBA shoe deals, written before landing LaMelo.

by @AarDodson:

theundefeated.com/features/the-f… – 4:43 PM

Gordon Hayward @gordonhayward

Congrats @LaMelo Ball on being a @NBAAllStar! pic.twitter.com/0vgWiDI9Wr – 4:42 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

All-Star is about to be WILD. 🔥 Come watch @LaMelo Ball in the #NBAAllStar Game with us at Graham Street Pub! 🤩

Get all the details: https://t.co/3gPymOtSL9 pic.twitter.com/XASV6JEtH7 – 4:40 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

New Dunc’d On Prime: ORL, CHA, BOS, ATL team capsules, catching up on the rest of the news. Join me and @Danny Leroux duncdon.supportingcast.fm/join – 4:40 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

LaMelo Ball (35th) has replaced Andrew Wiggins (34th) as the All-Star with the lowest score in our RPR MVP Predictor.

Higher-rated Eastern Conference candidates:

Jarrett Allen (19)

Domantas Sabonis (22)

Jrue Holiday (23)

Pascal Siakam (25)

Jaylen Brown (32)

Miles Bridges (33) – 4:36 PM

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

Named as a #NBAAllStar replacement, LaMelo Ball will be the 1st NBA player to wear @PumaHoops sneakers in an All-Star Game since @Isiah Thomas in 1990. pic.twitter.com/oD7jHjraNq – 4:33 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Next up for people to complain about is when Erik Spoelstra doesn’t play LaMelo enough minutes in the all star game.

For what it’s worth injury replacements often only play <16 minutes. Saying that, Melo was born for an all star game so vets might want to give him more run – 4:32 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Turns out the #Hornets will have an All-Star in Cleveland after all.

charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 4:28 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

LaMelo Ball is an All-Star … and deservedly so. – 4:22 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh

LaMelo Ball was born to play in the All-Star game. Closest thing we have to Pistol Pete. Some of the passes he’s going to throw in this game … – 4:17 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

LaMelo Ball was already going to be in Cleveland for the #NBAAllStar weekend, so perhaps that helps, but Adam Silver picked him as an injury replacement for Kevin Durant. – 4:16 PM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ

No love for #Cavs center Jarrett Allen. LaMelo Ball (Hornets), Dejounte Murray (Spurs) named All-Star Game injury replacements by Commissioner Adam Silver. Ball replaces Kevin Durant, Murray subs for Draymond Green. Jayson Tatum replacing Durant as a starter. @Jarrett Allen – 4:15 PM

Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA

No. 9 seed Charlotte Hornets with a record of 28-26 get one All-Star, same as Heat, with LaMelo Ball announced as an injury replacement. For some reason the Bucks, Nets and the Bulls get to have two All-Stars but not the #1 team in the East standings. – 4:15 PM

Matt Williams @StatsWilliams

Dejounte Murray and LaMelo Ball are 2 of 3 players this season to record at least 300 rebounds, 300 assists and 60 steals.

The other is Nikola Jokic. – 4:13 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

LaMelo Ball is Adam Silver’s injury replacement for KD at All-Star. Figured the league would want to get a rep from the overachieving Hornets in there, and Ball’s been great, but that closes the door on Siakam’s chances, barring another injury. Murray replaces Draymond out West. – 4:07 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I’m happy LaMelo is in the All-Star Game. He’s a blast. I can’t help but feel a little bad for Jarrett Allen, though. If we assume Evan Mobley’s ascent makes it a bit harder for Allen to make future ASGs, this could’ve been his best chance. LaMelo will be a perpetual All-Star. – 4:07 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

LaMelo Ball and Dejounte Murray were named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver as injury replacements for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. Ball replaces Kevin Durant, and Murray replaces Draymond Green. Jayson Tatum, who was selected as an All-Star reserve, replaces Durant as a starter. – 4:05 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Dejounte Murray (West) and LaMelo Ball (East) were named #NBAAllStar injury replacements for Draymond Green (back) and Kevin Durant (knee) for Feb. 20 game in Cleveland.

Jayson Tatum will replace Durant as a starter. – 4:04 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

LaMelo Ball and Dejounte Murray named as replacements for KD and Draymond Green in the All-Star Game – 4:04 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

NBA announces that Commissioner Adam Silver chose LaMelo Ball and Dejounte Murray as injury replacements for the All-Star game – 4:03 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

NBA announces injury replacements for All-Star Game: Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray have been named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver as injury replacements for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. – 4:03 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Charlotte Hornets’ LaMelo Ball and San Antonio Spurs’ Dejounte Murray have been named by Adam Silver as injury replacements for the All-Star game. – 4:03 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

LaMelo Ball is an All-Star. He’s been named as an injury replacement. First All-Star for the #Hornets since 2018-19 when Kemba Walker made it in his final season with the team. – 4:03 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray have been named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver as injury replacements for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. – 4:02 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

LaMelo Ball has been announced as the EC replacement for Kevin Durant in the All-Star Game, while Dejounte Murray is in for Draymond Green. – 4:02 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

LaMelo Ball and Dejounte Murray to the All-Star game as injury replacements for Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

Well-deserved for both Ball and Murray, who have had outstanding seasons. – 4:02 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray have been named by NBA commissioner Adam Silver as injury replacements for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. – 4:02 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has appointed Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray as injury replacements for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. – 4:02 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

LaMelo Ball will be the injury replacement for Kevin Durant in the Eastern Conference – 4:01 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray have been named All-Star injury replacements. – 4:01 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

NBA says LaMelo Ball and Dejounte Murray are the All-Star replacements. – 4:01 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and Spurs guard Dejounte Murray have been named by Adam Silver as injury replacements for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. – 4:01 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray have been named replacements for Kevin Durant and Draymond Green in the NBA All-Star Game. – 4:01 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Players of the Week: Brandon Ingram and Pascal Siakam #NBA

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 3:56 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Pascal Siakam, Brandon Ingram named NBA Players of the Week sportando.basketball/en/pascal-siak… – 3:50 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

DON’T HAVE TO TELL US TWICE 😤😤😤

Congratulations, @Pascal Siakam ! pic.twitter.com/00HNCAZwiE – 3:43 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Pascal Siakam is the Eastern Conference player of the week, after averaging 24.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals in a perfect 4-0 week for the Raptors. He’s now won the award four times.

Brandon Ingram won it out West. – 3:37 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Eastern Conference player of the week honours for Pascal Siakam which is what 24.8 ppg, 10.5 rpg, 4.8 apg, 1.8 steals, 40 or so minutes and a 4-0 team week tends to get you – 3:34 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Pascal Siakam is your East Player of the Week. – 3:33 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Pascal Siakam has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week. He averaged 24.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 40.1 minutes while leading the Raps to 4 wins in 5 days. It’s his 4th career POTW award. – 3:33 PM

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun

Pascal Siakam is player of the week for the fourth time in his career. – 3:33 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Pascal Siakam has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week (Jan. 31 – Feb. 6) for the fourth time in his career. Siakam led the Raptors to four wins in five days last week, averaging 24.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 40.1 minutes. – 3:32 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

The NBA named Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram and Raptors forward Pascal Siakam as the Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week. – 3:31 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram and Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 16 of the 2021-22 season (Jan. 31 – Feb. 6). pic.twitter.com/jVlMTxmLw9 – 3:31 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

NBA’s Players of the Week for Week 16: Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram and Raptors forward Pascal Siakam. – 3:31 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

NBA Players of the Week for Week 16: Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram and Raptors forward Pascal Siakam. – 3:31 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Toronto’s Paskal Siakam and New Orleans’ Brandon Ingram were just named East and West Player of the Week by the NBA.

More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 3:30 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

The Raptors have played 44 clutch minutes in the last 14 days, are +9 overall, and have gone 5-1.

The next closest: Miami has played 23 minutes.

Honestly not sure if that should make the Raps more or less aggressive in next 3 days. – 2:58 PM

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher

The twins Caleb Martin and Cody Martin are both listed with left Achilles soreness today. – 2:37 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

OFFICIAL: We have recalled center Vernon Carey, center Kai Jones and forward JT Thor from the @greensboroswarm.

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/z3jJReAipx – 2:18 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

#Hornets list Cody Martin (left ankle/achilles soreness) and James Bouknight (right wrist sprain) as DOUBTFUL for tonight’s game against Toronto.. – 2:18 PM

Game day vibes🤘🏾 @ScottBarnes561 pic.twitter.com/PPgTcoshb5 – 2:03 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

With @John Hollinger floating Goran Dragic-Evan Fournier trade idea here theathletic.com/3116060/2022/0… between Toronto and New York, should the Knicks acquire and then waive Goran, he would become eligible to return to Heat. – 2:00 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Worth noting: After Thursday’s game in New Orleans, the Heat have nine road games left. Nine. Out of their final 26. Roadies after Thursday: at Charlotte, New York, Milwaukee, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago, Toronto, Orlando. – 1:55 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

Lost in the competition

📝 @Vivek Jacob | @TangerineHoops

➡️ https://t.co/YbL1Ldd78b pic.twitter.com/24wGaV1yxE – 1:46 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

New for @The Athletic : The Week That Was

* How late-breaking developments (Ingles, Raptors, Pellies) shift the trade market

* Why trade deadline is all about ’23

* Chet Holmgren is awesome!

* Scouting Orlando’s Jalen Suggs

theathletic.com/3116060/2022/0… – 1:43 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Raptors GM Bobby Webster will talk to the media tomorrow, when he will confirm that the Raptors have had lots of great exploratory conversations, are looking at all options with a focus on improving the short- and long-term future of the team. – 1:33 PM