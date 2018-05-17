The Raptors' Twitter account knows the team fired Dwane Casey, right?

Dwane Casey has been getting some mixed messages from the Toronto Raptors in the last week.

After leading Toronto to the best record in franchise history at 59-23 and the No. 1 seed in the East, the coach again ran into the wall that is LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers for the third straight postseason. That led to Casey being fired, but not before he was named Coach of the Year by his peers and voted a finalist by the media for NBA Coach of the Year.

The latter honor led to kudos from his old team and it was… a little awkward.





We also have the tweet screen-capped for posterity, since the delete potential seems high with this one.

Jokes aside, the tweet was likely meant as a classically Canadian nice gesture for a coach that, while repeatedly failing to get past the Cavs in the playoffs, still oversaw the Raptors’ rise as one of the top teams in the East.

Casey’s competition for Coach of the Year is Brad Stevens of the Celtics and Quin Snyder of the Jazz, with the potentially bittersweet award’s winner scheduled to be announced on June 25.

Dwane Casey is a finalist for what would be the most bittersweet awards in basketball. (AP Photo)

