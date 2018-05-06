Raptors team president Masai Ujiri fined $25,000 for arguing with refs at halftime of Game 3

The NBA fined Raptors team president Masai Ujiri $25,000 on Sunday for going onto the court and arguing with the referees at halftime of Toronto’s eventual 105-103 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night.

Here is the official release from the league:

Masai Ujiri has been fined $25,000 for confronting refs, the NBA announced. pic.twitter.com/PDRnikC9In — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) May 6, 2018





Ujiri was incensed by a number of calls, and his frustration boiled over late in the second quarter when the referee crew of Mike Callahan, Courtney Kirkland and Josh Tiven overturned what had been a shooting foul drawn by Serge Ibaka to a foul on the ground.

Not only is Dwane Casey hot about reversing that foul on Ibaka from shooting to out of bounds, Raptors GM Masai Ujiri was just courtside yelling at refs. — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) May 6, 2018





The Raptors went into the half down 55-40 and, despite a valiant comeback, fell 105-103 after LeBron James banked in a runner at the buzzer. The Raptors were called for 28 personal fouls in the game while the Cavaliers were called for just 19, but the two teams were an identical 20 for 25 from the foul line.

Masai Ujiri was upset with the officiated in the Raptors’ Game 3 loss to the Cavaliers. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Nathan Denette, File)

