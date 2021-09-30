Raptors still hoping to trade Goran Dragic

How long will Dragic be in Toronto? That remains to be seen. By all accounts, the team is still hoping to move him ahead of the trade deadline, extracting an asset or two from a club that’s gearing up for a title run. The odds of him being a Raptor past February are low. Even still, there’s plenty that he can offer a young team like the Raptors.

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier: Kyle Lowry says he sought Goran Dragic permission for Heat No. 7, ‘out of straight respect’ sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:16 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Nurse spoke to Dragic shortly after the trade, never got the sense that he didn’t want to be here. NN says Goran has been amenable to whatever role they want to give him. “He’s been fantastic… Very enjoyable to talk to, he’s got a super high IQ, loves the game, competes to win” – 2:20 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Nick Nurse confirms: Goran Dragic won’t be playing for Raptors 905 this season. – 2:07 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Chris Boucher on Goran Dragic: ‘That’s a really good vet.’ – 1:50 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Of calling Dragic to ask for No. 7 with the Heat, Lowry said today: “I just feel what he did here for this organization, and for me it’s just calling a friend and saying, ‘Listen, no disrespect. If that’s cool with you. No other number means anything to me but seven.'” – 1:11 PM

Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich

Nice move by former Heat guard Goran Dragic earlier this week #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 10:28 AM

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun

Goran Dragic > Kenny Anderson, Alonzo Mourning – 6:07 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Just had a chance to meet and chat with Goran Dragic. Very personable and professional guy. Knows he didn’t make the best first impression with Raps fans but genuinely feels bad about it and seems excited to be here now. I think people are really going to like him. – 1:24 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

“He’s hilarious, he’s so funny … I really like him. He’s got a bright future” — Dragic on Scottie Barnes. – 12:02 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Asked who has impressed him, Dragic answers Scottie Barnes: “He’s funny. He’s hilarious. … I really like him. … He’s got a bright future, I can already see it.” – 12:01 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Dragic says Scottie Barnes is hilarious – 12:01 PM

Eric Smith @Eric__Smith

Goran Dragic says he chose to wear #1 over #7 because Kyle Lowry’s #7 will be in the rafters in Toronto one day. Plus he wore #1 before (when in Phoenix) & he had a good season. – 11:59 AM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Dragic will be wearing No. 1 with the Raptors. He said he was happy to give his friend and former teammate Kyle Lowry his blessing to wear No. 7 with Miami and never considered asking him to do the same, understands what Lowry means to the Raps franchise. – 11:58 AM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Goran Dragic says he’s been in Toronto for a couple weeks, getting to know the city and his new teammates. He’s looking forward to being a mentor to the younger guys, wants to do for them what Steve Nash did for him in Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/nZQoLz7uX6 – 11:54 AM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Dragic says he’s good friends with Kyle Lowry from their days in Houston – 11:53 AM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Goran Dragic: pic.twitter.com/H52efW88mb – 11:51 AM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Goran Dragic is wearing number 1. – 11:51 AM

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun

Now it’s time for not a Dallas Maverick (yet at least) Goran Dragic. – 11:51 AM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

‘He’s been a mentor, he’s showing he can still play … and we’re going to need some of that this year’ … Webster on Dragic – 10:11 AM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Bobby Webster says Goran Dragic has been a professional ever since the trade. – 10:10 AM

The Raptors acquired Dragic in exchange for Lowry and his status with them has been reported as potentially headed towards a buyout. While Dragic is too talented to simply be waived, the Raptors will be hard-pressed to find a team eager to pay him $19 million this season. He could be headed towards a buyout if he’s still on the roster past thetrade deadline. Alternatively, he could be used as salary ballast as part of a larger deal and then subsequently bought out by his new team. -via HoopsHype / September 25, 2021

The Raptors are both intent on being as competitive as they can this season and confident that more appealing trade possibilities involving Dragić will materialize after the season begins, once a potential trade partner’s need for proven playmaking becomes more acute. -via marcstein.substack.com / September 24, 2021

If you doubted the Raptors’ intentions to start the season with Goran Dragić on their roster, be advised that Dragić has arrived in Toronto and touts himself as a “professional basketball player for @Raptors” on both his Twitter and Instagram bios. -via marcstein.substack.com / September 24, 2021