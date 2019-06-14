Raptors secure 1st NBA championship with Game 6 win over hobbled Warriors

The Toronto Raptors secured their first NBA championship Thursday, topping a beaten and battered Golden State Warriors team in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Behind a hot start from Kyle Lowry and a late closeout after Klay Thompson suffered a knee injury in the third quarter, the Raptors secured a 114-110 victory to ensure that the Larry O’Brien Trophy would return to Toronto in their possession.

Lowry, Kawhi Leonard, Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam all had big games, with each surpassing 20 points as Toronto turned back a gutsy performance from a Warriors team riddled with injuries.

The Warriors lost Thompson when he fell awkwardly after getting fouled on a dunk attempt in the third quarter, leaving Golden State to play the fourth quarter without two of their three best players after Kevin Durant’s Achilles injury in Game 5.

The Toronto Raptors secured their first NBA championship Thursday, topping a beaten and battered Golden State Warriors team in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. (Getty)

Toronto took a 104-101 lead on a VanVleet 3-pointer with 3:46 remaining that it would not relinquish despite the best efforts of Golden State’s role players keep their three-peat hopes alive.

For a moment in the game’s final seconds, the Warriors looked en route to a repeat of their Game 5 performance that saw them rally from a late deficit.

Toronto held possession of the ball and a 111-110 lead with less than 19 seconds remaining in what looked like a run-out-the clock situation that would require them to hit free throws. But Golden State trapped Kawhi Leonard in the backcourt, forcing him to throw the ball to Danny Green who was pinned in the corner near halfcourt by Draymond Green.

Green threw a sideline pass to a streaking Pascal Siakam that was beyond his reach and sailed out of bounds, giving the Warriors possession and new life.

They set up a 3-pointer for Stephen Curry on the ensuing inbounds play. Green took the inbounds pass and found Curry on the wing, who got a good luck at a go-ahead shot with 8.2 seconds remaining.

But it didn’t drop. A scramble ensued for the long rebound near halfcourt. Draymond Green secured possession, but the Warriors called a timeout they didn’t have, leading to at technical foul with 0.9 seconds remaining.

Video replays, a personal foul and free throws ensued. But at that point, the game was over. Raptors fans were finally granted license to celebrate Canada’s first NBA championship.

Kawhi Leonard earned Finals MVP honors for the second time. (Getty)

Leonard earned MVP honors, capping a brilliant playoff run with this second NBA championship and second Finals MVP trophy. He joins LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players in league history two win NBA Finals MVP honors with two different teams.

Leonard was also Finals MVP in 2014 when the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Miami Heat for the NBA championship.

"This is what I play basketball for." - @kawhileonard reflects on historic season with Toronto after winning Finals MVP#NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/do8p0qUYOh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 14, 2019

“I had a great support system,” Leonard said in the postgame ceremony, referencing his trade from the Spurs to Toronto. “I just kept working hard, working hard and having my mind set on this goal right here. I came to a team, a new coach — that mindset was the same as mine, trying to get that Larry OB [trophy] over there.

“This is what I play basketball for. This is what I work out for all summer, during the season. I’m happy that my hard work paid off.”

As expected, the pending free agent politely declined to discuss his future plans.

Leonard finished Game 6 with 22 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals.

He averaged a remarkable 30.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks throughout the Raptors playoff run. He was the best player in every series he played in, vanquishing foes like Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry along the way.

But he was far from the only Raptors hero. Seven-year Raptors veteran Kyle Lowry was the first to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy Thursday. Without his exploits on Thursday, Toronto would likely be flying back to Toronto needing a Game 7 win to secure a championship.

Lowry came out on fire in the first quarter, scoring the first eight points of the game and the first 11 points for the Raptors. He opened the game with a quick layup.

Three Lowry 3-pointers later, and Toronto had opened up an 11-2 lead. He finished with 21 points in the first half. He cooled off in the second, but his 26 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds and three steals were integral to Toronto’s win.

For a player who entered this postseason with a reputation for repeated playoff failures, Lowry put to bed those demons in emphatic fashion in a championship-clinching game.





