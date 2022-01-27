Raptors rookie Dalano Banton “passes” ball through hoop for 3-pointer (video)

The first Canadian-born player drafted by the Raptors, No. 46 pick Dalano Banton entered the NBA known for his passing skills.

But this pass against the Bulls was off-target last night.

In the best way possible.

Banton sailed an entry pass over OG Anunoby‘s head – and right into the basket. Because Banton was behind the arc, it counted as a 3-pointer.

Despite the fortunate flub, Toronto lost to Chicago, 111-105.

More on the Raptors

