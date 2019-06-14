Raptors' McCaw becomes first player to 3-peat since Shaq and Kobe's Lakers

Patrick McCaw has now won three consecutive NBA titles to start his career. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Patrick McCaw entered the record books Thursday night as the Toronto Raptors won their first title in franchise history.

McCaw became the first player to win three consecutive NBA titles since Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant led the Los Angeles Lakers to three straight wins from 2000-02. The Raptors guard was a member of the Golden State Warriors for their title runs of 2017 and ‘18.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 23-year-old played sparingly throughout the playoffs, but emerged as a steal nonetheless after the Cleveland Cavaliers inexplicably waived him in January.

McCaw played a total of 12 minutes during the Finals and didn’t play in Game 7 but it all counts the same in the record books.

“I’m sure he’s been giving them the entire playbook,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr joked before Game 5.

McCaw will now become the answer to a trivia question, but no one can dispute that three titles in three years is beyond impressive.

More Raptors coverage from Yahoo Sports