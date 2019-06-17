Raptors partying with fans at championship parade
The party’s been in the works since 1995.
Four days after celebrating their first Larry O.B., an expected two million Toronto Raptors fans hit the streets once again for the team’s championship parade. As was the case for people lining up insanely early to get into Jurassic Park to watch the games, thousands spent the night at Nathan Phillips Square hoping to get a front-row view of the festivities.
2:20 AM and chants of ‘Let’s Go Raptors’ are breaking out among the 1000+ fans already waiting at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/iy2LeL6Ned
By the time morning rolled around the scene was already set. People even climbed on arches to try and get a better view. These foolish fans eventually resulted in organizers temporarily stopping the parade due to safety reasons.
The Raptors parade isn't expected to arrive at Nathan Philips Square for another four hours
Crowd so far 👇
(via @Momin680NEWS)pic.twitter.com/GUD0nzcgw8
what could possibly go wrong? pic.twitter.com/WvlnV5nNZj
In true Fun Guy fashion, Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard was out early to sign autographs for his adoring supporters. Wait... maybe not.
Fake Kawhi is living it up at the Raptors parade
pic.twitter.com/LyBl3WH8vw
One person you won’t find in the throngs? World famous Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia, who will serve as the honourary parade marshal.
Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia will serve as the honourary parade marshal, MLSE says.
It wouldn’t be a parade with the floats, so here’s a sneak peek at what the Raptors players and staff will be riding on throughout the day.
Danny Green is rocking a new hairstyle that will surely be a major storyline.
2x NBA champion, elite podcaster pic.twitter.com/4846ANwx5m
When you're the world heavyweight champ of podcasting pic.twitter.com/C6web0C0LV
Drake wouldn’t miss this for the world. And he might even get his chips and dip.
There was no way @Drake would miss the @Raptors' championship parade. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/xhJVziGBLh
Plant Guy... meet Chips with the Dip Guy. 😂#WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/99Ex50fag2
John Tory might have some new competition.
“Nick Nurse 4 Mayor!” chant. #wethenorth pic.twitter.com/nl1ZX1x81H
Board Man smokes cigars.
Kawhi is really rocking a "Board Man Gets Paid" t-shirt 💀pic.twitter.com/n6QwSWiiul
And the award for strangest chant of the day goes to...
Toronto is not used to a parade example 2544: People are chanting “TTC!” as two city buses lead the parade.
Turns out parades are traffic nightmares, and it gets even worse when people get out of their vehicles on major highways.
People are getting out of their cars on the highway just to catch a glimpse of the @Raptors' championship parade. 😲 pic.twitter.com/Yo5BpUKQsI
Forget the short-term deal for Kawhi, how about five more years?
Crowd to Kawhi: ONE MORE YEAR
Kyle Lowry to crowd: FIVE MORE YEARS pic.twitter.com/rYImiYzVTv
The scene at Nathan Phillips Square is turning ugly as fans are tearing down barriers.
#wethenorthday “we have a serious serious situation” according to Toronto Fire captains in #nathanphillipssquare with crowds overrunning barriers etc. Serious situation unfolding @CBCNews @CTVNews @CP24 crowds are tearing down barriers according to @tofire radio broadcast.
Drake was looking thirsty, so a fan hooked him up.
And now Drake has outchugged Aaron Rodgers (Via @seanteakle ) pic.twitter.com/J5fp1iYwPJ
Despite the parade running wayyyyy behind schedule, Raptors fans are still bringing the noise.
Speechless. #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/Ulb7MtDnK9
Those in Nathan Phillips Square killed some time by belting out an epic rendition of ‘O Canada.’
O Canada sung by #WeTheNorth in Nathan Phillips Square
🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/wqDdQzjGba
Marc Gasol will never tire of celebrating.
Marc Gasol and ALL OF TORONTO on another level #WeTheNorthDay | @Raptors pic.twitter.com/izveBTu9Gg
Plant Guy gave Kawhi his gift!
The crowd erupts as Plant Guy finally delivers his noble gift to Kawhi
(🎥 @RaptorsGirls) pic.twitter.com/78O6iR3uB7
The Raptors have finally arrived at Nathan Phillips Square, and Justin Trudeau is greeting them.
Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau & @Klow7 are getting ready for the celebrations to kick-off in TO!#WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/dsHnhatnK9
Ontario Premier Doug Ford was booed heavily when brought on stage.
Massive boos for Doug Ford. They might have booed him all day if they didn’t have to introduce someone else.
The Raptors have collectively been awarded the Key to the City.
The entire team is receiving the key to the city.
Gunshots were reportedly fired at the scene of the celebrations. After a brief delay, Raptors play-by-play man Matt Devlin resumed the festivities. For updates on the reported shooting, click here.
SHOOTING:
Nathan Phillip's Square
-Reports of woman shot
-People running from area
-Police/EMS are on scene
-Unknown what the injuries are#GO112676
^dh
Kawhi dropped the mic on the party by mocking his own laugh.
Kawhi 🖐 addresses fans at the @Raptors championship rally! pic.twitter.com/8j4ArIp0Yo
The parade has concluded.
