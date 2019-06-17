Raptors partying with fans at championship parade

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard holds his Finals MVP trophy as he celebrates during the championship parade. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

The party’s been in the works since 1995.

Four days after celebrating their first Larry O.B., an expected two million Toronto Raptors fans hit the streets once again for the team’s championship parade. As was the case for people lining up insanely early to get into Jurassic Park to watch the games, thousands spent the night at Nathan Phillips Square hoping to get a front-row view of the festivities.

2:20 AM and chants of ‘Let’s Go Raptors’ are breaking out among the 1000+ fans already waiting at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/iy2LeL6Ned — Mark Bayne (@bayner) June 17, 2019

By the time morning rolled around the scene was already set. People even climbed on arches to try and get a better view. These foolish fans eventually resulted in organizers temporarily stopping the parade due to safety reasons.

The Raptors parade isn't expected to arrive at Nathan Philips Square for another four hours



Crowd so far 👇



(via @Momin680NEWS)pic.twitter.com/GUD0nzcgw8 — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) June 17, 2019

what could possibly go wrong? pic.twitter.com/WvlnV5nNZj — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) June 17, 2019

In true Fun Guy fashion, Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard was out early to sign autographs for his adoring supporters. Wait... maybe not.

Fake Kawhi is living it up at the Raptors parade

pic.twitter.com/LyBl3WH8vw — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) June 17, 2019

One person you won’t find in the throngs? World famous Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia, who will serve as the honourary parade marshal.

Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia will serve as the honourary parade marshal, MLSE says. — CP24 (@CP24) June 17, 2019

It wouldn’t be a parade with the floats, so here’s a sneak peek at what the Raptors players and staff will be riding on throughout the day.

Danny Green is rocking a new hairstyle that will surely be a major storyline.

2x NBA champion, elite podcaster pic.twitter.com/4846ANwx5m — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) June 17, 2019

When you're the world heavyweight champ of podcasting pic.twitter.com/C6web0C0LV — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) June 17, 2019

Drake wouldn’t miss this for the world. And he might even get his chips and dip.

There was no way @Drake would miss the @Raptors' championship parade. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/xhJVziGBLh — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 17, 2019

Plant Guy... meet Chips with the Dip Guy. 😂#WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/99Ex50fag2 — Tim and Sid (@timandsid) June 17, 2019

John Tory might have some new competition.

Board Man smokes cigars.

Kawhi is really rocking a "Board Man Gets Paid" t-shirt 💀pic.twitter.com/n6QwSWiiul — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 17, 2019

And the award for strangest chant of the day goes to...

Toronto is not used to a parade example 2544: People are chanting “TTC!” as two city buses lead the parade. — Joshua Kloke (@joshuakloke) June 17, 2019

Turns out parades are traffic nightmares, and it gets even worse when people get out of their vehicles on major highways.

People are getting out of their cars on the highway just to catch a glimpse of the @Raptors' championship parade. 😲 pic.twitter.com/Yo5BpUKQsI — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 17, 2019

Forget the short-term deal for Kawhi, how about five more years?

Crowd to Kawhi: ONE MORE YEAR



Kyle Lowry to crowd: FIVE MORE YEARS pic.twitter.com/rYImiYzVTv — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) June 17, 2019

The scene at Nathan Phillips Square is turning ugly as fans are tearing down barriers.

#wethenorthday “we have a serious serious situation” according to Toronto Fire captains in #nathanphillipssquare with crowds overrunning barriers etc. Serious situation unfolding @CBCNews @CTVNews @CP24 crowds are tearing down barriers according to @tofire radio broadcast. — Dan Gray (@GrayMediaProd) June 17, 2019

Drake was looking thirsty, so a fan hooked him up.

And now Drake has outchugged Aaron Rodgers (Via @seanteakle ) pic.twitter.com/J5fp1iYwPJ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 17, 2019

Despite the parade running wayyyyy behind schedule, Raptors fans are still bringing the noise.

Those in Nathan Phillips Square killed some time by belting out an epic rendition of ‘O Canada.’

O Canada sung by #WeTheNorth in Nathan Phillips Square



🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/wqDdQzjGba — Tim and Sid (@timandsid) June 17, 2019

Marc Gasol will never tire of celebrating.

Plant Guy gave Kawhi his gift!

The crowd erupts as Plant Guy finally delivers his noble gift to Kawhi



(🎥 @RaptorsGirls) pic.twitter.com/78O6iR3uB7 — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) June 17, 2019

The Raptors have finally arrived at Nathan Phillips Square, and Justin Trudeau is greeting them.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford was booed heavily when brought on stage.

Massive boos for Doug Ford. They might have booed him all day if they didn’t have to introduce someone else. — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) June 17, 2019

The Raptors have collectively been awarded the Key to the City.

The entire team is receiving the key to the city. — Vivek Jacob (@VivekMJacob) June 17, 2019

Gunshots were reportedly fired at the scene of the celebrations. After a brief delay, Raptors play-by-play man Matt Devlin resumed the festivities. For updates on the reported shooting, click here.

SHOOTING:

Nathan Phillip's Square

-Reports of woman shot

-People running from area

-Police/EMS are on scene

-Unknown what the injuries are#GO112676

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) June 17, 2019

Kawhi dropped the mic on the party by mocking his own laugh.

Kawhi 🖐 addresses fans at the @Raptors championship rally! pic.twitter.com/8j4ArIp0Yo — NBA Canada (@NBACanada) June 17, 2019

The parade has concluded.

