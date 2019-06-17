Raptors partying with fans at championship parade

Michael Hoad
Editor
Yahoo Canada Sports
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard holds his Finals MVP trophy as he celebrates during the championship parade. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard holds his Finals MVP trophy as he celebrates during the championship parade. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

The party’s been in the works since 1995.

Four days after celebrating their first Larry O.B., an expected two million Toronto Raptors fans hit the streets once again for the team’s championship parade. As was the case for people lining up insanely early to get into Jurassic Park to watch the games, thousands spent the night at Nathan Phillips Square hoping to get a front-row view of the festivities.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

By the time morning rolled around the scene was already set. People even climbed on arches to try and get a better view. These foolish fans eventually resulted in organizers temporarily stopping the parade due to safety reasons.

In true Fun Guy fashion, Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard was out early to sign autographs for his adoring supporters. Wait... maybe not.

One person you won’t find in the throngs? World famous Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia, who will serve as the honourary parade marshal.

It wouldn’t be a parade with the floats, so here’s a sneak peek at what the Raptors players and staff will be riding on throughout the day.

Danny Green is rocking a new hairstyle that will surely be a major storyline.

Drake wouldn’t miss this for the world. And he might even get his chips and dip.

John Tory might have some new competition.

Board Man smokes cigars.

And the award for strangest chant of the day goes to...

Turns out parades are traffic nightmares, and it gets even worse when people get out of their vehicles on major highways.

Forget the short-term deal for Kawhi, how about five more years?

The scene at Nathan Phillips Square is turning ugly as fans are tearing down barriers.

Drake was looking thirsty, so a fan hooked him up.

Despite the parade running wayyyyy behind schedule, Raptors fans are still bringing the noise.

Those in Nathan Phillips Square killed some time by belting out an epic rendition of ‘O Canada.’

Marc Gasol will never tire of celebrating.

Plant Guy gave Kawhi his gift!

The Raptors have finally arrived at Nathan Phillips Square, and Justin Trudeau is greeting them.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford was booed heavily when brought on stage.

The Raptors have collectively been awarded the Key to the City.

Gunshots were reportedly fired at the scene of the celebrations. After a brief delay, Raptors play-by-play man Matt Devlin resumed the festivities. For updates on the reported shooting, click here.

Kawhi dropped the mic on the party by mocking his own laugh.

The parade has concluded.

More Raptors coverage from Yahoo Sports

What to Read Next

Back