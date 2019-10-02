Raptors Over Everything: Terence Davis on his bond with VanVleet and Hernandez

Welcome to Raptors Over Everything, a Yahoo Sports Canada podcast covering the latest developments regarding the Toronto Raptors. Find the show on iTunes, Spotify, and Stitcher.

One this week’s episode, point guard Terence Davis Jr. — signed in July — joins the show to discuss his transition into the NBA after four productive years of college basketball at Ole Miss. Key topics include:

Admiration for Kawhi Leonard

Unlikely journey to the Raptors

Behind the scenes at the Rico Hines workouts

Bonding with Dewan Hernandez

Fred VanVleet giving him game

Expectations for his rookie season

Terence Davis of the Toronto Raptors reacts to a play during the game against the Indiana Pacers during Day 7 of the 2019 Las Vegas Summer League on July 11, 2019 at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)

