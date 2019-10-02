Raptors Over Everything: Terence Davis on his bond with VanVleet and Hernandez

Yahoo Sports Staff
Yahoo Sports Canada

Welcome to Raptors Over Everything, a Yahoo Sports Canada podcast covering the latest developments regarding the Toronto Raptors. Find the show on iTunesSpotify, and Stitcher.

One this week’s episode, point guard Terence Davis Jr. — signed in July — joins the show to discuss his transition into the NBA after four productive years of college basketball at Ole Miss. Key topics include:

  • Admiration for Kawhi Leonard

  • Unlikely journey to the Raptors

  • Behind the scenes at the Rico Hines workouts

  • Bonding with Dewan Hernandez

  • Fred VanVleet giving him game

  • Expectations for his rookie season

Terence Davis of the Toronto Raptors reacts to a play during the game against the Indiana Pacers during Day 7 of the 2019 Las Vegas Summer League on July 11, 2019 at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)
