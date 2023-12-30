Raptors not done: Anunoby trade sign that Pascal Siakam deal will follow

Toronto Raptors v Washington Wizards

The 2024 NBA trade deadline was going to swing on one question: What would the Toronto Raptors do?

We have our answer after Toronto traded free agent to be OG Anunoby to New York in a deal that brings back Immanuel Quckley and RJ Barrett to Canada. Toronto is retooling their roster around Scottie Barnes, who has taken a step forward this season as the Raptors' primary shot creator.

That means Toronto isn't done dealing — a Pascal Siakam trade is to come. The Anunoby trade all but ensures it. Both were set to be free agents and extension talks with Siakam fell apart before the season (Anunoby was never going to sign an extension for financial reasons). Both of their futures with the Raptors were in question. It's something Adrian Wojnarowski wrote about at ESPN and Jake Fischer said at Yahoo Sports. From Fischer:

League personnel are certainly prepared for a Siakam trade to follow suit. Before this weekend's deal, Siakam was the Toronto veteran whom rival executives were pegging as the most likely Raptor to be dealt, particularly after the team nearly sent Siakam to the Atlanta Hawks this summer, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Siakam, 29, is an All-NBA wing in his prime who can plug and play on just about any team, although it has been previously reported that the Pacers, Hawks and Kings all have interest. He's averaging 21.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists a game this season, is at his best in transition, can pass or finish at the rim (plus he has a fantastic teardrop), but has long been held back a little because of his lack of shooting (24.8% from 3 this season on 3.6 attempts a game). Siakam is a solid team defender but not great on ball.

Siakam has some control over where he might be sent because if he tells a team he would not re-sign with them, they will not trade much for a rental. More teams prized Anunoby because of his defense and youth, but there are plenty of Siakam fans around the league. There will be interest, the interesting question is how much are teams willing to trade to land him?

Adding Siakam to the trade market will not help the Bulls in their effort to move Zach LaVine, Siakam is considered a more well-rounded player and his contract can be negotiated.

The trade deadline is Feb. 8, expect Siakam to be in another jersey by then, although it may be closer to the deadline before a deal gets done.