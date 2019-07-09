Raptors' Norm Powell opens up about Kawhi Leonard choosing to leave Toronto

If you’d like to believe there’s animosity between Kawhi Leonard and his former Toronto teammates, you would be what the kids are calling “wrong.”

Just a few weeks after leading the Raptors to their first championship in franchise history, Leonard decided to continue his NBA career a little closer to home, signing a four-year deal with the Los Angeles Clippers on July 6.

In doing so, he wrapped up one of the most incredible 11-month stints with a single team in the history of professional sports.

Norm Powell, who worked alongside Leonard as he led Toronto over the Golden State Warriors, chatted about Board Man’s decision to leave while at a Las Vegas Summer League contest between the Raptors and San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.

“We’re just happy for him,” Powell said to ESPN. “He gave everything he had in that first season with us and we brought home the championship. So, we’re just wishing him the best in his choice and his new opportunity with the Clippers.”

From there, Powell shifted the discussion to their future meetings.

While the 2019-20 NBA regular season schedule is yet to be revealed, the Raptors and Clippers will meet twice — once at home and once on the road.

Powell’s warm words while discussing Leonard’s departure carry all the more weight when you consider their now-infamous interaction prior to Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Not now Norm lol pic.twitter.com/sFaoXPVTQs — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) June 6, 2019

If Powell still had all of those glowing things to say about the guy despite their glacier-like moment, there’s no way he wasn’t being genuine, right?

