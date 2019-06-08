Kawhi Leonard unsure what championship would mean to Toronto

Kawhi Leonard is quickly rising as one of the greatest athletes in Toronto sports history, but he’s still unsure about the overall significance of what winning the Raptors’ first Larry O’Brien Trophy would mean for the city.

"Kawhi what do you think this will mean to Canada"



Kawhi: I'm really not sure, I guess you'll really have to ask somebody on the street 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/z8CcIf64Ug — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) June 8, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Leonard commandeered the Raptors to a 105-92 victory over the Golden State Warriors after a 36-point, 12-rebound performance, but is apparently unaware of how a title would profoundly affect the dynamic of the city.

“I’m really not sure. I guess you really have to ask somebody on the street or one of our fans. I’m pretty sure it’s a long time waiting, they’re going to be excited,” Leonard said during his podium appearance.

If Toronto knocks off Golden State on Monday - or during Game 6 or 7 for that matter - it would be the city’s first victory in the major four professional male North American sports since the Blue Jays won their second consecutive World Series in 1993.

Leonard would have been a mere toddler at the time, so we can’t fault him for not studying up on some civic history, but after seeing fans lose their minds after Game 4, we’re confident it would mean the world and he’d be coronated immediately.

More Raptors coverage from Yahoo Sports