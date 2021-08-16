Toronto Raptors' Precious Achiuwa (5) battles for a rebound. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Summer League is less about making an impression and more about shaping expectations. For players like Malachi Flynn and Precious Achiuwa, it’s about showing signs you are ready to take another step in your second year in the league. For rookies like Scottie Barnes and Dalano Banton, it’s about flashing enough potential for fans and coaches to be excited about what you will be able to provide when the actual games start.

The Raptors have to consider Summer League an overwhelming success after four games. Barnes has come as advertised on the defensive end, providing a burst of energy and a high-level attention to detail as a disrupter of opposing offences. Throw in his willingness to be vocal on the court and sheer athleticism, which should compensate for a jumpshot that remains a work in progress, and Masai Ujiri and co. have to be thrilled about the early returns on their first-round pick.

Scottie hoopin'



21 Pts | 5 Reb | 3 Ast pic.twitter.com/GcCDKTpMk1 — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) August 15, 2021

Banton, who signed a two-year, $2.5 million deal (the first year is fully guaranteed) with the team over the weekend, already looks like another potential Raptors player development success story and should be a contributor on the Raptors 905 this season with an opportunity for spot duties on the big league club.

The Raptors might have solved their biggest problem from last season

If you wanted to pinpoint one major flaw of this Raptors roster heading into the offseason, it was depth. The Tampa Bay Raptors barely had a functional bench for most of last season, and while players like Stanley Johnson, Paul Watson Jr., and DeAndre’ Bembry had their moments, the fact none of them will be back with the team this season says something about how the front office viewed their long-term potential.

The late-season pickup of Khem Birch, who is back on a three-year deal, was a start in the right direction, and the additions of Barnes and Achiuwa (and Goran Dragic, and whoever the Raptors end up adding when they eventually trade him) this off-season have given the roster a much-needed boost.

Flynn and Achiuwa have shown some great chemistry together so far in summer league. Having this two-man combo anchoring the second unit will raise the ceiling for the 2021-22 Raptors by quite a bit.

MORE DUNKS FOR YOUR HEADTOP 👉🏽👉🏽 pic.twitter.com/JbYhauzJeH — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) August 15, 2021

Nick Nurse will walk into training camp with at least 10 guys on the roster vying for regular minutes, putting the spotlight on players like Yuta Watanabe and Freddie Gillespie. Watanabe was a pleasant surprise and a feel-good story amidst a nightmare season for the Raptors, but it might be difficult to see him in the team’s top-eight. Gillespie has struggled at Summer League so far and might end up being more of a Raptors 905 project, assuming the G League is back and running on a full schedule this season.

Jalen Harris will play basketball in Italy this season

The former Raptors guard, who is serving a one-year suspension from the NBA after violating the league’s anti-drug program, signed a one-year contract with Italian club Vanoli Cremona over the weekend.

This isn’t what Harris had planned for his second season as a pro, but here’s hoping he will have a successful run in Italy, continue his basketball journey, and hopefully be back in the NBA soon.

Who should the Raptors play on opening night?

We’re six weeks away from the start of training camp, and the Raptors still haven’t been given official approval to return to Toronto for the 2021-22 season. Bobby Webster made a television appearance during a Raptors Summer League game broadcast last week and said there are still logistical challenges to sort out but pointed to the Blue Jays’ recent homecoming as an encouraging sign.

Per Marc Stein, the NBA is expected to release its schedule over the next 7 to 10 days. Assuming the Raptors are back, it is worth asking: who will they play in their home opener, presumably back at Scotiabank Arena at partially full capacity.

Toronto has drawn the New Orleans Pelicans each of the past two seasons as its opening night opponent. It might have happened again this year if New Orleans, one of many teams searching for a point guard in free agency this summer, would have landed Kyle Lowry.

Instead, Lowry is in Miami, which begs the question: how about a Raptors-Heat matchup on opening night? Is it too soon? Will that be too many storylines for one game? Should we just get the Lowry game out of the way and move on? It would be a pretty memorable night for the team’s first game back in Toronto in almost two years.

And finally…

For anyone who knows me, you know I have never passed up the opportunity to celebrate the genius of “Uncut Gems.” Over the weekend, former Raptors assistant Sergio Scariolo posted a photo with Gems star Adam Sandler. We can officially count “Uncut Gems” as part of the Raptors cinematic universe. That’s history right there, you understand?

Had a great time sharing a day with @AdamSandler,an extremely kind person and someone with a deep knowledge of the game of basketball! pic.twitter.com/fPvlndEXh2 — Sergio Scariolo (@sergioscariolo) August 14, 2021

