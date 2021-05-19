  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Raptors' Masai Ujiri on Maple Leafs' playoff run: 'This is their year'

Arun Srinivasan
·Writer
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

This is the best iteration of the Auston Matthews-era Toronto Maple Leafs and as they prepare for their upcoming first-round series against the Montreal Canadiens, one Toronto sports legend is optimistic about their chances of lifting the Stanley Cup. 

Toronto Raptors president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri held his media availability on Wednesday, where he outlined what he wanted from his next contract and spoke passionately about what his players and executives mean to him before looking into his crystal ball for the Maple Leafs. 

"Good luck to the Leafs. Good luck to Shanny and Kyle, I think they're going to be awesome. This is their year," Ujiri told reporters, wishing Brendan Shanahan and Kyle Dubas well. 

It's not the first time Ujiri has been publicly optimistic about the Leafs' chances, either. After the Raptors won the title in 2019, Ujiri guaranteed the Maple Leafs will win a title, noting that his club, along with Toronto FC, won championships with many fans casting doubt about the viability of it ever happening. 

It doesn't feel like mere lip service, or Ujiri patronizing the Maple Leafs, who have yet to advance past the first round in each of the last four seasons. Toronto is an overwhelming favourite against Montreal and despite its lack of playoff success in recent years, anything short of a third-round appearance under the revised playoff format would feel like an unqualified disappointment. 

Ujiri has played a more active role with the Maple Leafs than some would imagine, as Dubas consulted with him for his advice during the John Tavares sweepstakes, as the club fended off the San Jose Sharks in pursuit of the star centre. 

In Masai We Trust, as the saying goes in Toronto, and Maple Leafs fans are hoping that the Raptors' president's prediction will hold up, with hopes of snapping a Stanley Cup drought dating back to 1967. 

More from Yahoo Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Arrow McLaren teams with streetwear brand for new Indy look

    McLaren cares so much about appearance that the team missed track time before its bungled 2019 Indianapolis 500 attempt because the car's paint scheme didn't precisely match its signature papaya orange shade. The team collaborated with high-end streetwear brand Undefeated for the Indianapolis 500 car that Felix Rosenqvist will be driving Tuesday for Arrow McLaren SP when preparations begin at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

  • ‘Jacare’ Souza to undergo surgery after gruesome arm break in UFC 262 loss

    Ronaldo Souza suffered the graphic injury in his loss to Andre Muniz at UFC 262.

  • Dustin Poirier reacts to Charles Oliveira winning UFC lightweight title

    Top ranked lightweight Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier reacted to Charles Oliveira capturing the 155-pound title at UFC 262 on Saturday. Oliveira was badly hurt by Michael Chandler in the first round of the main event title bout, but survived. In the opening moments of the second frame, Oliveira landed a left hand that sent Chandler crashing to the canvas. Chandler quickly got back to his feet but Oliveira continued to connect until Chandler was back down on the ground and the referee had no choice but to intervene. Following Oliveira's career-defining moment, Poirier congratulated the newly crowned champion and also sent a message to the defeated Chandler. "Congratulations @CharlesDoBronxs you earned that the hard way! Head up @MikeChandlerMMA highest of the highs and lowest of the lows," Poirier posted on Twitter. Conor McGregor addresses Charles Oliveira, teases he’s next Congratulations @CharlesDoBronxs you earned that the hard way! Head up @MikeChandlerMMA highest of the highs and lowest of the lows.— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 16, 2021 Oliveira's path to a UFC title was record setting. Oliveira not only became the fighter with the most amount of fights before winning a title with 28, he also passed Donald Cerrone for the most finishes in UFC history. Poirier could have fought for the title, but the former interim champion opted to face Conor McGregor in a trilogy bout in the main event of UFC 264 on July 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas instead.

  • Cycling-Lafay wins stage eight of Giro d'Italia as Ewan abandons race

    Frenchman Lafay, 25, was among a group of nine in the breakaway on the final climb of the 170km stage and held off a late surge from Eolo-Kometa's Francesco Gavazzi who finished second with Team DSM's Nikias Arndt third. "I spent a lot of energy already in the first part of the stage to get into the breakaway," Lafay said. Groupama-FDJ's Attila Valter retained the leader's pink jersey with none of the general classification contenders losing time as they crossed the line in the same group.

  • Motor racing-Grosjean seals first IndyCar pole position

    The Frenchman put up a blistering top lap of 1:09.4396 just a month after launching his series debut, edging out two-time NTT Indycar Series Champion Josef Newgarden by more than a tenth of a second in a dazzling effort for Dale Coyne Racing. "When I saw the (first qualifying) group I was in, I was like, ‘Oh, dear, if we can get out of the first group, we’re going to be OK,’ and we did," said Grosjean, a veteran of 179 Formula One races.

  • UFC 262 results: Edson Barboza adds to highlight reel with strange-looking TKO of Shane Burgos

    Edson Barboza knocks out Shane Burgos in devastating fashion at UFC 262 in Houston.

  • WNBA opening game between Fever and Liberty saw ratings increase of 27% on NBA TV

    Basketball fans couldn't wait to see Sabrina Ionescu and the Liberty on opening night.

  • Federer calls for end to Tokyo Games uncertainty

    The Olympics are set to run from July 23 to Aug. 8 after being postponed in March last year over the coronavirus pandemic. But Japan, battling a surge of infections, has extended until the end of May a state of emergency in its capital, Tokyo, and three areas.

  • Pacers torch Hornets in play-in game, 144-117

    Oshae Brissett scored 23 points to help lift the Indiana Pacers to a 144-117 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday in an Eastern Conference play-in game in Indianapolis. Doug McDermott scored 16 of his 21 points in the first quarter for the ninth-seeded Pacers, who will visit the loser of Tuesday's clash between the Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics. The final play-in game on either Thursday or Friday will determine which team advances to face the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

  • Hawks to face Knicks in NBA Playoffs

    Trae Young and the Hawks have plenty of firepower, but can they exert their will against Julius Randle and the hard-nosed Knicks?

  • Dana White uncertain of Tony Ferguson’s future after UFC 262: ‘Time gets us all’

    Tony Ferguson's future is wrapped in mystery after he suffered his third straight loss at UFC 262.

  • Them again: Djokovic and Nadal to meet in Italian Open final

    Maybe the new generation of tennis players isn’t quite so ready to end the eras of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. Titles for Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev in the Monte Carlo Masters and Madrid Open, respectively, raised speculation again that the Big Three — including 39-year-old Roger Federer — was expiring. Djokovic, who turns 34 in a week, and Nadal, who turns 35 next month, won a total of three matches over younger players on Saturday and will renew their record-setting rivalry in the Italian Open final on Sunday — exactly two weeks before Roland Garros starts.

  • LFA 107 results: Kamuela Kirk shines, retires Daniel Swain on the stool – literally?

    An action-packed LFA 107 main event ended with one fighter uttering the words, "I'm retired" on the stool.

  • LeVert to miss Pacers' play-in game against Hornets

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) The short-handed Indiana Pacers will be down at least one more player for Tuesday night's play-in game against the Charlotte Hornets after forward Caris LeVert entered the league's health and safety protocol. Team officials made the announcement about five hours before tipoff and a day after coach Nate Bjorkgren said LeVert was feeling better and was expected to play after missing the second half of Sunday's victory over Toronto with a migraine headache. LeVert had surgery earlier this year to remove a cancerous growth in his kidney after being acquired in a January trade with Brooklyn and Bjorkgren said he could not confirm whether LeVert would be required to miss 10 to 14 days.

  • Yermin Mercedes' home run swing makes far more sense than the White Sox hiring Tony La Russa

    If we want to talk about questionable decisions, the Chicago White Sox hiring Tony La Russa came with far fewer good reasons than Yermin Mercedes' home run swing against the Twins.

  • PGA Championship 2021: Jordan Spieth is the most-bet golfer, while a Justin Thomas win could net a bettor $150K

    Over 10% of the money wagered at BetMGM on golfers to win the PGA Championship is on Spieth.

  • Jeremy Lin posts farewell message to NBA after not getting call up

    "For reasons I’ll never fully know, that chance never materialized. But I proved I'm better than ever and an NBA player."

  • Aaron Rodgers will make a media appearance — and it’s going to send a message regardless of what he says

    What Rodgers says and doesn't say during a guest appearance on Kenny Mayne's final ESPN show will be the latest chapter in the drama between the QB and the Packers.

  • Minnesota Twins pitcher ejected for throwing behind Chicago White Sox's Yermin Mercedes

    Rookie Yermin Mercedes remains the focus of attention after his controversial home run heightened tensions between the White Sox and Twins.

  • Tony La Russa promises punishment for Yermín Mercedes after HR with 11-run lead

    The White Sox manager is who we thought he was.