The NBA is investigating the Raptors signing-and-trading Kyle Lowry to the Heat, a deal revealed just as free agency began.

Raptors president Masai Ujiri:

It’s incredible how every NBA team has a deal done by 6:02, no? I don’t know how it happens. All I know is I gave my phone for investigation. I have no comment. That’s the only comment I have.

Did Toronto, Miami and Lowry negotiate before free agency officially opened? It sure looked that way.

But tampering is rampant.

Random teams shouldn’t be arbitrarily penalized for a practice that, as Ujiri fairly points out, is widespread. Someone complaining or the ease of proving a violation because sign-and-trades are more complex aren’t good justifications for selective punishment. Write enforceable rules and enforce them. For everybody.

Mostly, I love Ujiri saying “no comment” after giving a pretty biting comment. He speaks his mind.

More on the Raptors

Report: Raptors told Pascal Siakam they’re not looking to trade him Watch Raptors’ No. 4 pick Scottie Barnes drop 23 against Hornets J.J. Redick points finger at Pelicans for initiating Lonzo Ball, Kyle Lowry...

Raptors’ Masai Ujiri: ‘It’s incredible how every NBA team has a deal done by 6:02’ originally appeared on NBCSports.com