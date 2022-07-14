Raptors legend Vince Carter the latest to weigh in on Chris Broussard's controversial Toronto comments

Former Raptors star Vince Carter shot down the idea that African-American players don't want to play in Toronto. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

After making controversial comments regarding African-Americans and their experience in Toronto, Fox Sports analyst Chris Broussard received profuse amounts of vitriol from fans and pundits alike.

The latest wave of disapproval comes from Raptors legend Vince Carter, who called Broussard’s remarks “disappointing.”

In a recent episode of The VC Show, Carter addressed the comments made by Broussard and explained why he was so consternated to hear the longtime analyst talk about Toronto in a disparaging light. Despite at times having a rocky relationship with the city, Carter emphasized that Toronto is not a foreign experience for African-Americans and that players are dying to go there.

“I’ve had my ups and downs with Toronto for whatever reasons, being traded and all that, but one thing Toronto is not is an awkward city for an African American,” Carter said.

"I re-upped there. There [are] other players who re-upped there. There [are] players that are dying to get to Toronto, saying that Toronto was one of the best-kept secrets — which I'm well documented saying that 20 years ago. It's just disappointing to hear that. Where do you get that information from? What players have you quoted? Is that your personal opinion?”

The eight-time All-Star went on to say the NBA’s lone Canadian city actually feels just like the United States and the notion that players don’t want to be there is outdated.

“It’s just so far-fetched and it kinda bothered me because I spent six years there and seeing it grow to what it is now,” Carter added. “When you go there now, you don’t feel like, ‘I’m in some foreign country and I don’t know how to function.’ Everywhere you go feels just like being in the States.

“That was an issue back in the day, trying to get guys there. One, people didn’t know about the city and two, visibility — and that was our thing. But we took advantage. Tracy and I took advantage of the opportunities we finally got. On the dunk contest, when we finally got on that national stage, we made a splash because if you’re doing your thing, they’re going to find you.”

Current and former Raptors weigh in on Broussard’s remarks

Broussard’s words struck a chord not only with Canadians and fans of the Raptors but with the franchise’s players as well. Former Raptors Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Norman Powell repudiated the 53-year-old’s comments, with the former saying that “he’s tripping,” and the latter using the “cap” emoji, signifying that Broussard is lying.

Yeaaaa this a stretch… Canadians love you like you grew up there… he’s tripping https://t.co/l6dQA52ZXA — R.HollisJefferson (@IAmCHAP24) July 5, 2022

Raptors center Chris Boucher was more brazen with his response, calling him a “goofy a** boy.”

Chris Boucher weighed in on Chris Broussard’s comments about Toronto.



I think he nailed it. pic.twitter.com/MjnwceVfew — Amit Mann (@Amit_Mann) July 5, 2022

Broussard’s comments stem from a recent episode of First Things First. In a segment discussing possible landing spots for Kevin Durant, Broussard said that the two-time Finals MVP would not want to go to Toronto because it is a “different situation” for African-Americans.

LMAOOOO this is what we're up against pic.twitter.com/o5Eu21Qbsu — woi (@carmeIodrama) July 4, 2022

“I don’t think KD will want to go to Toronto,” Broussard said on First Things First. “Great city, but it’s not America and you feel it when you’re there, I’m telling you, especially as an African American. It’s a different situation than African Americans are used to being in. And I’ve talked to people in that organization pre [Masai] Ujiri about, can they keep African-American superstars there? Tracy McGrady left. Vince Carter left. Chris Bosh left."

