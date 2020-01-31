Raptors' Kyle Lowry pushed by courtside fan in Cleveland

During the fourth quarter of Thursday’s game between the Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers, Raptors guard and six-time All-Star Kyle Lowry was shoved by a courtside fan after keeping the ball inbounds.

The ball was corralled by Pascal Siakam and shot outside the key by Serge Ibaka, but Lowry had to dive into the seats to make the play possible.

Unfortunately for everyone, one fan in Cleveland decided to push Lowry from his back as he was getting up.

Approximately five seconds into the highlight, you can see the fan in blue shove Lowry from behind, as well as the 33-year-old turning around in disbelief.

This instance accounts for the second time Lowry has been pushed by a fan sitting courtside. The previous perpetrator was the Golden State Warriors’ part-owner who committed the act during the 2019 NBA Finals.

"You’re diving for a loose ball and a fan’s pushing you, it’s unbelievable man,” Lowry told reporters after Thursday’s game.

“Our fans, our NBA fans, shouldn’t be represented by people like him. It’s the second time it’s happened to me and it’s kind of getting crazy because next time it happens I don’t know if I’ll be able to control myself and hopefully I will but ...I couldn’t really react because I was in mid-play, but it will come up. Fans like that shouldn’t be in our buildings, in our arenas."

Lowry finished the game with 23 points, five rebounds and five assists. Toronto extended its win streak to nine games and will face the Detroit Pistons on Friday.

