Kyle Lowry impressed by kid reporter's question ahead of Game 5

A question from a kid reporter during the Toronto Raptors media availability on Sunday had Kyle Lowry smiling. (Photo by Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images)

If there’s one thing that the Toronto Raptors need more of to churn out gold, it’s children.

Whether he’ll admit it or not, Fred VanVleet has been incredible in the playoffs since the birth of his son during the East Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks in May.

Now, one win away from the first NBA title in franchise history, it was a kid reporter that was the centre of a wonderful moment with Kyle Lowry during media availability in Toronto on Sunday.

“Mr. Lowry, how does it feel to be an icon all over Canada with the kids?” asked Arjun Ram of CBC Kids News.

“That’s a crazy question,” replied Lowry in between laughter. “I ain’t never been asked that one.”

“I’ll put it this way, man,” he continued. “I was once a kid, I was once in your shoes, and to be able to know kids one day will want to be like me, I hold myself to a super-high standard...”

Once he finished answering, the 33-year-old point guard wasn’t done showering the youngster with praise as his time in front of the cameras continued.

“That’s a crazy question right there, boy,” he said before looking at the next reporter. “You can’t beat that question... You can try, but you can’t beat that question.”

While this touching moment may paint a smile on your face, the video filled my heart with fear as I’ve done my best to ensure my bosses don’t see it. If they do, that young man will surely have my job by the end of the week.

