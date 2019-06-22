Danny Green reveals Kyle Lowry's grandmother died close to NBA Finals

Kyle Lowry played the best basketball of his career during Game 6 of the NBA Finals but it may have been with a heavy heart.

On the latest episode of “Inside the Green Room”, Toronto Raptors guard Danny Green revealed that Lowry’s grandmother died around the time of the Finals.

“The crazy thing is - nobody knew this - he kind of did it, he kept it under wraps and nobody knew but I think his grandmother had passed,” Green said of Lowry.

“I meant to send him a text to send him my condolences. Nobody knew about it and he continued to play, and play really well with that probably on his mind, on his back, or whatever. He came out aggressive in the way we needed him to.”

Lowry confirmed to Green after the show was recorded that his grandmother died.

Danny Green revealed that Kyle Lowry's grandmother died around the NBA Finals. (Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports)

Lowry scored 26 points, added 10 assists and seven rebounds as the Raptors knocked off the Warriors 114-110 in Game 6 to capture their first NBA title.

Stay strong, Kyle.

