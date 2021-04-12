Raptors-Knicks undergoes brief rain delay at Madison Square Garden

A leaky roof at Madison Square Garden caused a 14-minute rain delay in Sunday's game between the Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks. (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Madison Square Garden has hosted Muhammad Ali, Michael Jackson, along with some of the most legendary sporting events and concerts of all-time. And now the iconic venue provided a true rarity: a rain delay during an NBA game.

Sunday's game between the Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks was held up in the third quarter, with the roof leaking at MSG. The game was stopped for 14 minutes, before resuming without incident.

At least the Raptors' social media manager had some fun on the occasion.

‘Now I know

Only I can stop the rain’ pic.twitter.com/Y8fVZQeFup — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) April 12, 2021

It's been a bizarre day overall for Toronto sports teams, as the Blue Jays' home game against the Texas Rangers, was postponed due to rain in the Dunedin, Florida area – the 2021 host of the Blue Jays.

the knicks are having issues with their landlord. this a real new york team — Desus Nice (@desusnice) April 12, 2021

A rain delay isn't entirely unprecedented in the NBA. During a December 2014 game between the Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat, a leaky roof at the Barclays Center delayed the game by 31 minutes.

It's been a tumultuous season to say the least for the 2021 Raptors. You can now add a completely unexpected rain delay to the proverbial bingo.

