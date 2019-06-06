Kawhi Leonard leaves teammate hanging before Game 3 of NBA Finals

Kawhi Leonard's teammate was in search of a dap before Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Leonard wasn't there to give it to him. (Twitter//@YahooCASports)

Moments before the biggest game of his NBA career, Norm Powell of the Toronto Raptors just wanted to get a little bit of love from teammate Kawhi Leonard.

Leonard has an NBA championship and a Finals MVP under his belt from the San Antonio Spurs’ run to the title in 2014. He’s been there, he’s done that and Powell just wanted some props from the man they call ‘The Klaw’ before hitting the court against the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena.

Sadly for him, he didn’t get it. Worse, though, it was all caught on camera.

Warning: The following video contains some disturbing images.

Not now Norm lol pic.twitter.com/sFaoXPVTQs — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) June 6, 2019

Man, that is tough to watch.

Leonard — completely locked in — ignores the invitation for the dap and points as if to tell Powell, “let’s get moving.”

That’s cold, Leonard. Real cold.

Powell has only picked up a total of nine points in the first two contests of the NBA Finals in just under 26 minutes of action. The pre-game snub definitely didn’t help things.

While Toronto went on to win the game 123-109 to grab a 2-1 advantage in the series, Powell finished with zero points in his six minutes of action and was one of only two Raptors to finish with a negative plus-minus rating. In fact, he didn’t put up a single shot, grab a single rebound or pick up any assists during Game 3.

Coincidence? I think not.

And for those wondering, this all (shockingly) had no impact on Leonard’s performance. He finished with a team-high 30 points while also collecting seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks.

