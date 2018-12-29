Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas offers details about his gruesome thumb injury



The Toronto Raptors pulled off one of their most impressive wins of the NBA regular season when they defeated the Golden State Warriors by twenty points in California on Dec. 12. However, Toronto did not leave Oracle Arena unscathed.

In the contest, center Jonas Valnciunas suffered a pretty ugly injury to his thumb courtesy of noted troublemaker, Draymond Green.

And he looked like he was in pain – a lot of pain.

During a recent appearance on Inside the Green Room with Danny Green after the incident, the Raptors star seemed to be in good spirits, even though things didn’t go as planned while he was being treated.

“They couldn’t pop my thumb back into place so they had to cut it open and did it surgically,” the Lithuanian big man explained. “They did the X-ray, they checked if bones [were] broken, and took me to the surgery room.”

Although the injury is expected to keep him out for a month, the 26-year old jokingly plans to hold onto his cast for a little longer.

“This [splint], I’ll give Draymond to sign it after the Finals,” the former first round pick said while hinting at a potential clash between the two sides in June to determine this season’s NBA champions. “We’ll see, I don’t like to talk before fact. That was just a joke.”

We’re sure every fan of the team would love to see Green toss his signature onto JV’s cast, especially under the circumstances it would take to make that possible.

