Raptors' Jeremy Lin becomes first Asian-American to win NBA championship

Former Warrior and Palo Alto High School star Jeremy Lin made NBA history Thursday night.

Although he didn't play in the Raptors' Game 6 victory over the Warriors to win the 2019 NBA championship, Lin is now an NBA champion nonetheless, and the first Asian-American ever to do so.

Lin's career path was a great story even before becoming a champion. After breaking into the league with the Warriors in 2010, he became the talk of the NBA during the 2011 season when "Linsanity" spread like wildfire. Lin then played for four different teams over the ensuing six seasons, before joining the Atlanta Hawks at the start of the 2018-19 campaign.

Lin then signed with the Raptors after being waived by the Hawks in February and appeared in 23 regular-season and eight playoff games for Toronto.

While Warriors fans certainly would prefer to see Golden State atop the NBA once more, they can be happy for a local guy who got his start with the Dubs.