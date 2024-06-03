Raptors to host predraft workout with projected first-round pick Zach Edey

Projected first-round pick Zach Edey is among six draft prospects who will attend a predraft workout with the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, according to Samson Folk of Raptors Republic.

Edey led the Boilermakers to the national title game after averaging 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and two assists on 62.3% shooting from the field. He became the first player in over 50 years to win to be named Player of the Year unanimously in consecutive seasons.

The 7-footer will be joined by Washington forward Keion Brooks Jr., Clemson guard Joseph Girard III, TCU forward Emanuel Miller, Florida forward Tyrese Samuel and Maryland guard Jahmir Young in the workout in Toronto.

Edey, who was born in Toronto, is projected to be a first-round pick, given his ability to dominate in the paint and protect the rim. He is one of the most accomplished collegiate players in history and affected winning at a high level.

His draft range is currently 14-22, based on numerous mock drafts. Questions remain about how he can be utilized at the next level as a traditional center, but the All-American has proven himself to be a worthy selection at this stage in the draft.

The workout with the Raptors is the first known visit for Edey. He will also reportedly work out with the New Orleans Pelicans and likely other teams in his range.

The 2024 NBA draft will take place June 26-27 in New York City.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire