Raptors head coach Nick Nurse to miss game vs. Pistons due to 'personal reasons'

Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse will not be on the bench for his team's game against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday due to "personal reasons," according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Assistant coach Adrian Griffin will take up head coaching duties in Nurse's absence, Wojnarowski added.

Nurse was also unavailable to speak to reporters following practice on Saturday, with Griffin taking questions in his stead.

Nurse has guided the Raptors to a 26-31 record this season. The 55-year-old led Toronto to the franchise's first NBA Championship in 2019 in his first year at the helm. He was also awarded the NBA Coach of the Year in 2019-2020 after managing a 53-19 record in the pandemic-shortened season.

Griffin, 48, joined Nurse's staff as an assistant in 2018, following roles in Milwaukee, Chicago, Orlando and Oklahoma City. The Wichita, Kansas native played parts of 10 seasons in the NBA, averaging 4.0 points and 3.2 rebounds in 477 career games.

