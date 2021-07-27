Raptors guard Kyle Lowry’s asking price in free agency revealed

The Philadelphia 76ers are trying to identify the best routes to improve the roster during the 2021 offseason.

The most logical route is through trades since Philadelphia does not have much money to spend in free agency, and it doesn’t have draft picks in a range that would typically yield a player who can make an immediate impact.

Even in free agency, the Sixers will have to execute a sign-and-trade. The one player who is at the top of their list is Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry who was Philadelphia’s desired target at the trade deadline before talks fell apart. They want to chase Lowry again in free agency, but to do so, they will have to work out the aforementioned sign-and-trade.

Per Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the asking price for the 35-year old has been revealed:

A league source confirmed that Lowry’s free-agency asking price is $90 million over three seasons. Lowry, 35, would be a prime sign-and-trade option for Sixers point guard Ben Simmons. Simmons will make $33 million next season and has $146.6 million remaining on his contract.

It would be tough to move Simmons for Lowry when the former is 10 years younger. On the flip side, the Sixers need to be in win-now mode considering the timeline of 27-year old Joel Embiid. They are at the point where they need to be able to bring home a title while the big fella is still upright and dominating. By bringing in Lowry, this could be the move that puts them over the top.

