Fred VanVleet's daughter steals show during press conference

Fred VanVleet's daughter was the star of Sunday night's Raptors press conference.

Children of NBA stars have provided plenty of memorable moments during press conferences over the years and Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet's daughter Sanaa added her name to that growing list on Sunday.

Sanaa sat on her father's lap for the duration of the media availability and provided a couple zingers along the way. First, the four-year-old was shocked to learn Raptors rookie Christian Koloko logged over 30 minutes in the 113-104 win over the Chicago Bulls.

"What did you say?" Sanaa asked her dad before launching into a series of facepalms.

Koloko's previous career high for minutes played was 23:11, and the native of Cameroon can expect to see more of the court with star forward Pascal Siakam set to miss at least two weeks with a right adductor strain. Koloko made the most of his increased opportunity against the Bulls, registering 11 points, seven rebounds and a whopping six blocks on the night.

Asked for her thoughts on how her dad performed in the game, Sanaa gave a ringing endorsement.

Fred VanVleet dropped 30 points with 11 assists in the Raptors' win tonight.



His daughter shared her thoughts on the performance 🥹pic.twitter.com/kxbqVNQvKz — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 7, 2022

"Good answer," VanVleet responded as his daughter began laughing.

Sanaa may have some built-in bias but her assessment was certainly correct. VanVleet recorded a game-high 30 points and 11 assists on the evening while playing over 39 minutes in his return to action after missing three games with a back injury. The Raptors will need their All-Star point guard to shoulder more of the scoring load with Siakam sidelined.

Sanaa wasn't the only person to take notice of VanVleet's impressive performance, though.

"Hell of a player, one of the best point guards in this league," Bulls star and VanVleet's former teammate DeMar DeRozan told reporters after the game. "I didn’t expect anything less from him. That's who he is, aggressive, changes the dynamic of the game."

