Fred VanVleet sets record for most 3-pointers off bench in NBA Finals

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet set a record for most threes made off the bench in NBA Finals history. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Bet on yourself, always.

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet used that as his motto throughout his career and it paid dividends, as he submitted a Finals run that will never be forgotten across the country.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

VanVleet, who scored 22 points in Game 6, hitting 5-of-11 3-pointers, set a Finals record during the game for most made 3s off the bench in Finals history.

Fred VanVleet has set a new NBA record for most 3-pointers made off the bench in an NBA Finals. The previous record of 15 was shared by Robert Horry and JR Smith. — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) June 14, 2019

VanVleet finished with 16 3s during the series, and was massive for the Raptors down the stretch against the Warriors.

More NBA Finals coverage from Yahoo Sports