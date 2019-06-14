Fred VanVleet sets record for most 3-pointers off bench in NBA Finals

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet set a record for most threes made off the bench in NBA Finals history. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Bet on yourself, always.

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet used that as his motto throughout his career and it paid dividends, as he submitted a Finals run that will never be forgotten across the country.

VanVleet, who scored 22 points in Game 6, hitting 5-of-11 3-pointers, set a Finals record during the game for most made 3s off the bench in Finals history.

VanVleet finished with 16 3s during the series, and was massive for the Raptors down the stretch against the Warriors.

