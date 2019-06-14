Fred VanVleet sets record for most 3-pointers off bench in NBA Finals
Bet on yourself, always.
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet used that as his motto throughout his career and it paid dividends, as he submitted a Finals run that will never be forgotten across the country.
VanVleet, who scored 22 points in Game 6, hitting 5-of-11 3-pointers, set a Finals record during the game for most made 3s off the bench in Finals history.
Fred VanVleet has set a new NBA record for most 3-pointers made off the bench in an NBA Finals. The previous record of 15 was shared by Robert Horry and JR Smith.
— Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) June 14, 2019
VanVleet finished with 16 3s during the series, and was massive for the Raptors down the stretch against the Warriors.
