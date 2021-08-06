Raptors finally get some certainty with Ujiri at the helm of a new era

Masai Ujiri's committment to Toronto gives the franchise some much-needed certainty as it transitions into a new era. (Photo by Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

For the better part of a decade, Toronto Raptors fans have grown comfortable with the idea of watching one of the most consistently successful franchises in the NBA.

Forget about the continued discrediting of Toronto’s 2019 championship or the perceived slights from basketball fans who seem content with pretending there isn’t a team in Canada. These bad-faith arguments and disingenuous opinions can’t take away from the 50-win seasons, a championship banner hanging at Scotiabank Arena, and an organization that has transformed from an afterthought to one of the most respected franchises in the league. Take a look around at the other 29 teams. A majority of them should envy how far the Raptors have come in the past 10 years.

It’s been a very long time since the fanbase has had to think about an uncertain future. Sure, those embarrassing playoff exits raised concerns about the head coach and the star players, and eventually, they were replaced. But those were problems any contending team would welcome. The uncertainty this week was different. It was the kind of uncertainty that comes with the greatest player in franchise history leaving in free agency and the face of the franchise and the architect of the only championship in team history working without a new contract.

It’s the uncertainty Raptors fans faced heading into the start of free agency this week. Kyle Lowry’s decision to sign a three-year deal with the Miami Heat was the first domino to fall. After a flurry of activity in the open market that saw every potential target go off the board, Toronto’s first free agent splash was Sam Dekker, a player who last played on an NBA team in 2019. Even with Gary Trent Jr. (and later Khem Birch) returning on new deals, the elephant in the room remained.

When was Masai Ujiri going to make his decision?

It was the biggest uncertainty facing the franchise. The team itself is headed towards a transition period, something that’s been clear since their season in Tampa went sideways. Lowry’s decision to sign elsewhere this week and his subsequent heartfelt Instagram farewell message only helped to punctuate the point. It was the official end of an era. If Lowry was the team’s central pillar that held everything together on the court for nine seasons, then Ujiri was his counterpart in the front office. He not only assembled a title team but brought credibility to this franchise that had only previously existed either in theory or for very brief periods of time.

Losing Ujiri and Lowry in the same summer would have been devastating for the franchise. So a collective sigh of relief permeated through the entire city on Thursday when the team finally announced Ujiri’s return. He’s back on a new multi-year deal and has added vice-chairman to his title. There isn’t confirmation yet on what his new role will entail, but Ujiri will likely have even more sway at MLSE than he had previously, which makes sense considering he hinted at his season-ending interview about needing assurances from the organization that they were willing to commit resources to win another championship.

When the speculation about his future started last year, Ujiri insisted he would take care of everyone else before focusing on himself. There were always whispers about other teams making a run at him (the Knicks, in particular, were mentioned on several occasions). The prospects of running a potential expansion franchise in Seattle was mentioned. Other opportunities outside of basketball seemed like another possibility. But none of these alternatives ever went beyond your usual gossip and chatter, and in the end, although it felt excruciatingly long, the process ended with the most likely outcome.

Ujiri’s impact has always gone beyond just being one of the best basketball executives in the league. He’s played an instrumental role in growing the game of basketball across the continent of Africa. He helped bring an all-star game to Toronto, pushed the organization to build a new practice facility, and made everyone believe in themselves and the city every time he spoke. He will continue to wear many hats in his role with the Raptors, but this is one of the most important signings in franchise history from a strictly basketball standpoint.

Since returning to the Raptors in a general manager role in 2013, Ujiri’s track record in trades has played out like a greatest hits collection. You have chart-toppers like the Kawhi Leonard and Marc Gasol deals which vaulted the team from fringe contender to NBA champion. You have slept-on hits like Norman Powell and OG Anunoby for Greivis Vasquez. The Andrea Bargnani trade started it all. The Rudy Gay trade jumpstarted the entire “We The North” era. Terrence Ross for Serge Ibaka helped fill a black hole at power forward.

Ujiri spent almost a decade patiently building a winning team. The scouting department identified young players through the draft, which the Raptors developed into core pieces on the roster. The team perfectly threaded the needle between contending in the present and replenishing their roster for the future. Under Ujiri, Toronto set a blueprint for how an NBA team that isn’t a superstar free agency destination can win a championship.

Whether it is a blueprint that can be replicated is now a challenge for Ujiri and the rest of the front office to take on. We have already seen the challenges over the past few summers. Kawhi Leonard left after the championship. Giannis Antetokounmpo never made it to free agency for the Raptors to make a pitch. A significant part of the roster which won the championship has been turned over. The Raptors are not one piece away from getting back into the championship conversation. There are also questions as to who the team’s on-court pillars will be. Toronto is hoping it will be some combination of Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Gary Trent Jr. and Scottie Barnes.

So, the uncertainty about the roster moving forward remains, but having Ujiri back removes a significant question mark hanging over the franchise. After spending parts of two seasons playing in a pandemic and away from home, and after spending the past 18 months bidding farewell to members of the championship team, on Thursday, the Raptors gave their fans their first bit of certainty in quite some time.

A new era of the Raptors can now officially begin, and optimism for it starts with a familiar face who will be leading the way.

