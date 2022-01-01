Raptors fans upset after Goran Dragic shares workout video in Heat's practice facility

Goran Dragic is currently on leave from the Raptors, but staying fit in the Heat's facilities. (Getty)

Following a somewhat rocky start, the relationship between the Toronto Raptors and veteran guard Goran Dragic has gone cold since he stepped away from the team to deal with personal matters in late November.

And while we haven’t heard much from or about the 35-year-old since, his name is once again on the lips of Raptors fans and media, but perhaps not for the right reasons.

Earlier this week, Dragic posted a video to his Instagram account of him putting up shots with a trainer on an empty court at the Miami Heat’s practice facility.

Goran Dragic staying ready and putting in work at the Miami Heat practice facility 👀



(h/t @AhnFireDigital ) pic.twitter.com/Pfi8VTQtvP — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 31, 2021

Some who follow the team weren’t too happy to see the Slovenian guard training at his former team’s facilities while he remains away from Toronto. Dragic later deleted the Instagram post.

Raptors G working out at the Heat practice facility. Got it. https://t.co/fKvZGDXcQg — Alex Seixeiro (@AlexSeixeiro) December 31, 2021

I don’t even care anymore just buy him out already @Raptors https://t.co/P9YTx4JMev — Halle (@heyhalima) December 31, 2021

According to Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel , Dragic “would love nothing more” than to return to Miami. Winderman also added that the Raptors guard attended the Heat’s victory over the Washington Wizards at FTX Arena on Dec. 28.

Dragic was part of the sign-and-trade deal that saw star guard Kyle Lowry land in Miami this past offseason. In five appearances with Toronto this season, Dragic averaged eight points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

His current deal, carrying a cap hit of $19.4 million, is set to expire at the end of the season.

