Raptors fans troll Steve Kerr, Bob Myers with 'Warriors in eight' chant originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Steve Kerr wasn't in a laughing mood this time.

Nearly 10 days after the Warriors coach jokingly picked the Raptors to win the NBA Finals in eight games, Toronto fans turned the joke around on Kerr.

Raps fans chanting "Warriors in 8" to Steve Kerr and Bob Myers 😂 pic.twitter.com/Jc6WpJq6mz — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 10, 2019

As Kerr and Warriors general Bob Myers were leaving the team hotel in Toronto on Sunday, a group of fans chanted "Warriors in eight." Myers ignored it, but Kerr flashed a grin at them and kept walking.

The Warriors trail the Raptors three games to one and must win Game 5 on Monday night to keep their hopes of three-peating alive.

If the Warriors can pull off the upset in Game 5, then win Game 6 on Thursday night in Oakland, they'll have a chance to win the NBA Finals in Game 7 next Sunday in Toronto.

Kerr totally wouldn't chant "Warriors in seven" if the champs pull this off. Nope. He totally wouldn't do that.