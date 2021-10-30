Raptors fans showered Jalen Suggs in ‘Scottie is Better’ chants

Toronto Raptors fans greeted Orlando Magic rookie Jalen Suggs on Friday with some rather tough love as the two teams met for the first time this season.

Of course, Suggs was heavily linked to the Raptors during the pre-draft process as many thought the organization would take him with the fourth overall pick. Instead, Toronto opted to select Scottie Barnes with Suggs falling to the Magic fifth.

The decision to take Barnes was met with some criticism but he quickly became a fan favorite and has played like one of the top rookies to this point of the season. With Barnes playing at a high level, fans decided to let Suggs know, according to Aaron Rose of Sports Illustrated.

Raptors fans chanting "Scottie's Better" as Jalen Suggs takes his free throws — 𝐀𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐨𝐬𝐞 (@AaronBenRose) October 30, 2021

The two players each turned in strong performances in the contest.

Suggs notched a new career-high with 21 points, four assists, two rebounds and one blocked shot in the 110-109 loss. Meanwhile, Barnes had 21 points, nine rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in nearly 37 minutes of work.

They have both downplayed the so-called draft rivalry as they are very close friends. They played together with USA Basketball in the 2019 FIBA U-19 Basketball World Cup and have known each other for several years.

Suggs detailed their friendship prior to the game on Friday.

Story continues

Scottie is the best. He is a genuine brother to me. My mom asks about him all of the time. We always FaceTime and check in on each other. We are extremely close, our families are close. That is someone who has been with me since I’ve been 16 growing up. Every summer, we spend about the whole summer together and we have a real special friendship. To see him succeeding at the highest level, I’m nothing but proud of him and wish him the best.

Said Barnes:

I would say, as a friend, he’s a loving person. He has an open heart. He’s a good person that you can be able to talk to. I can call him anytime and he’ll be able to talk to me and just show me a bunch of love.

The meeting on Friday was the first of many the two will experience in the NBA. The draft storyline will likely be brought up several more times but in their minds, there is no story to tell.

We’ll see how Barnes is treated when the Raptors play in Orlando on April 1.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Related

Cole Anthony excited to see Magic backcourt develop with Jalen Suggs Jason Kidd: Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes will be a star in the NBA Drake embraces Scottie Barnes, Raptors while courtside in Toronto

List