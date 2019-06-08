Raptors fans hoist Superfan Nav inside Oracle Arena after Game 4 win

There isn’t a single Raptors fan who deserves the fruits of the team’s success more than Nav Bhatia.

You may know him as the Raptors Superan, or Superfan Nav, and for good reason. Bhatia has been a season ticket holder since the franchise was founded back in 1995, having never missed a single home game along the way. In the playoffs, you can often spot Bhatia on the road with the team, wearing Raptors red in a courtside seat.

Bhatia was in Oakland for Games 3 and 4 of the NBA Finals and, as it turns out, he wasn’t the only Raptors fan in the house. Far from it, as scores of fellow Toronto fans joined him in chanting “Let’s Go Raptors” and “We The North” inside Oracle Arena following a big Game 4 win.

The surprisingly large Raptors contingent took over the arena as Toronto seized a commanding 3-1 series lead, but before it was time to call it a night, a truly wonderful moment put Bhatia and his loyal fandom in the spotlight.

With dozens of Raptors fans surrounding him, Bhatia was hoisted up into the air, arms raised in celebration. The Raptors still have to win one more game, but even Bhatia can practically taste an NBA championship north of the border, and no fan deserves to bask in that light more than him.

He’s a local legend in Toronto, but with the Raptors’ trip to the NBA finals, the entire basketball world is learning more about this kind and loyal fan. Even those who support Golden State have been quick to recognize all that is great about what Bhatia brings to his team and its supporters.

And when one particular Milwaukee fan attempted to dampen the mood with a racially insensitive tweet during the Eastern Conference Finals, Bhatia took the high ground, heaping praise on the Bucks and all those who cheer for them.

If the Raptors manage to win the NBA Championship, the incredible picture above should be featured prominently in the halls of Scotiabank Arena, right next to Kawhi posing in the air for “The Shot.”

