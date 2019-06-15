Raptors extend stay in Las Vegas following NBA championship party

The Toronto Raptors elected to spend another day in Las Vegas to celebrate their NBA championship. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas)

The Toronto Raptors are living large after winning their first title in NBA history but don’t appear to be in any rush to get home after knocking off the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.

The team joined Drake at XS Nightclub in Vegas on Friday night to celebrate the accomplishment of a lifetime. After having a great time, the Raptors announced through a spokesperson that they will extend their trip in Vegas by one day, delaying their hero’s welcome back to Toronto.

Some of the team already made a quick return home, however.

JUST IN: A CP24 crew is at Pearson where Raptors Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol and Danny Green have disembarked from a Delta charter plane. MLSE previously said the team was staying in Las Vegas for another day. pic.twitter.com/vYS8rbLCG2 — CP24 (@CP24) June 16, 2019

Drake and the Raptors team tonight at XS in Las Vegas 🏆 pic.twitter.com/GKAXiTO2hp — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) June 15, 2019

They certainly weren’t going about it quietly either, and nor should they.

Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard likely explained the origins of the ‘board man gets paid’ story to Marc Gasol at the club, who looked eager to listen.

(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas)

Pascal Siakam and Jodie Meeks were living it up, too.

Eric Moreland, Jordan Loyd, Pascal Siakam and Jodie Meeks were definitely having a ball at XS Nightclub. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas)

It wasn’t necessarily a wild night for everyone, as Leonard was later spotted at a roulette table, typically nonchalant.

The Raptors: *Party with Drake in the club*



Kawhi Leonard: “$5 on black please”



📷 @erik_fritz pic.twitter.com/lH5OvTW0dV — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) June 15, 2019

As Drake says, what a time to be alive. An extra day in Vegas couldn’t hurt too much, we presume, and the Raptors will be back in Toronto on Monday for a parade that the city’s been waiting two decades to host.

