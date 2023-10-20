Raptors’ Darko Rajakovic outlines role for rookie Gradey Dick

After playing three preseason games, Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic suggested rookie Gradey Dick may be out of the rotation to start the season.

With one more preseason game to play, Dick is averaging 5.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and one assist on 30% shooting from 3-point range. He is logging just under 16 minutes per game in those appearances and recorded a preseason-high seven points on Tuesday.

The 13th pick has had some strong moments, from his shooting to his ability to move and cut on the court. He has brought energy and effort to each game, and has made several 50-50 plays. But Rajakovic believes he has more to prove, according to Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports.

I asked Darko what he's looking for from Gradey Dick early in the season. His answer (not unlike the rook's preseason usage) didn't exactly scream rotation player: "It's going to be a lot of patience and time… He's gotta slow down himself before the game slows down for him" pic.twitter.com/2W4nFRsmRI — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) October 19, 2023

The answer provided by Rajakovic could hint that Dick may not be used a lot to begin the regular season. The team could even send him to the G League at some point if playing time is still at a premium to get him consistent minutes.

Dick proved himself to be an impact player last year at Kansas and was a valued addition by the Raptors in the draft. With some more practice and development, he should have the opportunity to showcase those traits in Toronto.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire